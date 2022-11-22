Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash
A Festus woman and girl were injured Friday night, Nov. 25, in a head-on accident on Old Hwy. A east of Woodland Road west of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:56 p.m., Randal L. Ripley, 44, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 east on the...
KCTV 5
‘48 Hours’ takes deep dive into Washington County man’s murder conviction
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Sisters Chrystal and Melonie Politte have vivid memories of Dec. 5, 1998. It’s the day Chrystal received a phone call that they had to go to their mother’s house right away because she was dead. Forty-year-old Rita Politte had been murdered. Her son, Michael,...
Southern Mo. woman in serious conditions after deer causes wreck
CARTER COUNTY — Two Missouri women were hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Ellsinore. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 was westbound on Route A when the driver — Lisa M. Dierker, 51, Williamsville — swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.
myozarksonline.com
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman dies following crash near Mercy Hospital Jefferson
Janet S. Hayes, 73, of Festus died Nov. 17 following a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 61 and Beth Drive not far from Mercy Hospital Jefferson south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 11:50 a.m., Hayes was driving a westbound 2007 Nissan Versa and after stopping at...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service
Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man dies in crash east of De Soto
Jerome Isaac Jr., 25, of Festus died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 110 near Upper Plattin Spur east of De Soto, authorities reported. The accident happened at about 2:10 p.m., said John Scullin, spokesman for De Soto Rural Fire Protection, which was...
kfmo.com
Iron County Two Vehicle Wreck
(Iron County, MO) Three people are suffering moderate injuries after a two vehicle crash in Iron County Thursday afternoon about 12:20. According to Highway Patrol records the crash occurred as a van, driven by 69 year old Edward E. Kelley, was headed north on Highway 21 in Arcadia when it pulled into the path of a pick up driven south by 54 year old Scott L. Oatman of Annapolis. Kelley and his passenger, 23 year old Layne D. Kelley, also of Pilot Knob, as well as Oatman, were taken to Iron County Medical Center. All three were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
KTLO
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported missing on November 13. His...
11th inmate death of 2022 reported at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — An inmate death was reported on Tuesday, November 22 at South Central Correctional Center in Licking. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Larry Bolton, 53, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Bolton was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received by the […]
myleaderpaper.com
Items worth about $19,800 stolen from Hillsboro-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth $19,800 from a home in the 4700 block of Tishomingo Road north of Hillsboro. It looked like the culprit forced open a basement window to get inside the home, authorities reported. The theft happened between 8 a.m....
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Woman Missing Since November 22
A Sullivan woman has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 22. Kaitlyn Roberts was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the Maple Street area. She is an 18-year-old white female, 5-feet tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should contact the Sullivan Police Department...
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
mymoinfo.com
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
kbsi23.com
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
myleaderpaper.com
Health Department reports five COVID-19-related deaths, 224 flu cases
The Jefferson County Health Department reported five new COVID-19-related deaths – a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s. That brings the county’s total number of deaths from the virus to 15 during this respiratory season, which began the first week of October and ends in May, according to the Health Department.
