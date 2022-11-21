Read full article on original website
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - An Auburn cheerleader faced the fight of his life before his senior year: he was diagnosed with cancer. Meet Auburn cheerleader Cameron Monistere. “My name is Cameron Monistere. I go to Auburn University. This year I graduate in May of 2023. My major is hospitality management with an emphasis in culinary sciences and a minor in business.”
First Alert for showers Friday morning; Drying out Friday afternoon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Black Friday! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving Day. We have been tracking widespread rain across the Southeast overnight. The good news is that the heaviest rainfall has pushed out of Alabama and is moving into Georgia shortly before 5 a.m. We are just dealing with spotty showers with several areas drying out. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with showers moving into northwest Alabama ahead of a weak cold front. Rain is all pushing to the east-southeast. We could see additional showers develop during the mid-morning hours, but I think most of the rain will be out of here by 12-1 p.m. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the low to mid 50s, which is 10-15 degrees above average. Our normal low for late November is around 41°F. We are looking at a dry afternoon. If you want to go shopping this morning, I recommend grabbing the umbrella and rain jacket. If you plan on shopping this afternoon, we should be rain free. We will likely end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside late this evening, grab the jacket! Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s by 7-8 p.m. High school football playoff games this evening should end up dry with a mostly cloudy sky.
Alabama earns statement win against Auburn in regular season finale
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Having no control over their own destiny, the seventh ranked Crimson Tide made a statement win Saturday against in-state rival Auburn, beating the Tigers 49-27. After both teams traded punts to start the game, it was unranked Auburn who drew blood first. Robby Ashford ran for 25 yards to put the Tigers near midfield. Three plays later, a pass interference against ‘Bama gave Auburn possession at the 26-yard-line. Ashford capped off the drive by weaving through traffic and stretching out into the endzone to go up 7-0.
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
Potential rail strike could impact gas prices according to AAA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Railroads and unions have yet to come to an agreement on new contracts and it could impact how much drivers pay at the pump. Gas prices are slowly but surely decreasing around the country and right here in our home state. Friday’s state average is $3.16, according to AAA. That’s about 10 cents lower than a week ago and 20 cents lower than a month ago.
AAA Alabama travel agents helping find travel deals around Black Friday sales
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are two types of people on Thanksgiving night, those settling in for a long weekend of more food and football and those getting ready for a long weekend of shopping the sales. More and more, people are gifting experiences rather than objects so instead of...
