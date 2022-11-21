BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Black Friday! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving Day. We have been tracking widespread rain across the Southeast overnight. The good news is that the heaviest rainfall has pushed out of Alabama and is moving into Georgia shortly before 5 a.m. We are just dealing with spotty showers with several areas drying out. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with showers moving into northwest Alabama ahead of a weak cold front. Rain is all pushing to the east-southeast. We could see additional showers develop during the mid-morning hours, but I think most of the rain will be out of here by 12-1 p.m. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the low to mid 50s, which is 10-15 degrees above average. Our normal low for late November is around 41°F. We are looking at a dry afternoon. If you want to go shopping this morning, I recommend grabbing the umbrella and rain jacket. If you plan on shopping this afternoon, we should be rain free. We will likely end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside late this evening, grab the jacket! Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s by 7-8 p.m. High school football playoff games this evening should end up dry with a mostly cloudy sky.

