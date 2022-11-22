Read full article on original website
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a now decade-long standing invitation to Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents, as the Wasilla-based nonprofit Frontline Mission makes all the necessary preparations to host its annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Executive director of the organization, Matthew Sheets, calls it a dinner for everyone. “A lot...
alaskasnewssource.com
Frontline Mission holds Thanksgiving dinner
Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m. Reactions to the results of the 2022 midterms. Updated: 24 hours ago. The Alaska Division of Elections on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Frontline Mission serves up a decade of community dinners
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 300 volunteers came together on Thursday to transform the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Center in Wasilla into a family dining room for Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers at the tenth annual Frontline Mission community dinner treated attendees to turkey dinners, serenaded them with beautiful piano music,...
alaskafish.news
Bristol Bay up next for AK Fish Board = 52 proposals
Nushagak king salmon designated as “stock of concern”. The Alaska Board of Fisheries next week will address 52 management proposals for Bristol Bay subsistence, commercial, sport and personal use fisheries. The meetings are set for November 29 – December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. Find...
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
alaskasnewssource.com
New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
alaskasportsreport.com
Tobin Karlberg joins Leif in 1,000-point club to become fifth set of Alaska brothers to reach career benchmark
Nine years after watching his older brother reach the 1,000-point benchmark, Anchorage’s Tobin Karlberg has joined the elite club. And he did it 89 games, six fewer than Leif to give little bro ultimate bragging rights. Karlberg, a 6-foot senior guard for Point Loma, reached the career milestone in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Kelsey Ciugun Wallace is planning the menu for Thursday, a turkey with the fixings but also moose meat and dried fish, maybe with seal oil. It’s a blend of traditional holiday foods and traditional Native foods to celebrate Wallace’s Yup’ik heritage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bean’s Café crafting 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving smells filled Bean’s Cafe Tuesday morning, as workers and volunteers continued to tackle the meal prep needed for the organization’s Thanksgiving week meal distributions. “So, we are really excited to be able to provide about a thousand people a Thanksgiving meal this year,”...
knba.org
Indian Boarding School Healing Ceremony
A boarding school healing ceremony was held in Anchorage, Alaska, this fall. The ceremony took part as people from across the state gathered for the 2022 First Alaskans Institute’s Elders and Youth Conference. Storyteller and cultural bearer Bob Sam from Sitka, opened up the healing event by sharing some...
alaskasnewssource.com
No more cohorts: ASD hires enough drivers to fully staff busses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than three months of bus driver shortages, the Anchorage School District will dissolve the bussing cohort system and return to fully-staffed bus service beginning Dec. 5. In an email to parents, ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt wrote that transportation services for students will be altered...
alaskasnewssource.com
Gun confiscated at West High School
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West High School Acting Principal Jason Dorris reported to families in an email that a weapon was confiscated from a student Wednesday morning. The email states that school administrators and Anchorage police “quickly located the student in question along with another individual and confiscated a loaded gun. While there is no indication that either student had intent to use the weapon at school, Municipal statute and District policy both prohibit the possession of any firearm on campus. Both individuals were remanded into police custody and will receive appropriate disciplinary sanctions from the District.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. Instead, Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula said they were needing help getting a moose out of a basement. The 1-year-old bull weighing up to 500 pounds had fallen through a window well into a home’s basement. Authorities were able to tranquilize the moose, and six firefighters helped carry it out on a stretcher intended for a large human. A reversal agent for the tranquilizer was administered, and after a while the moose happily haunted back into the woods.
alaskapublic.org
4 black bears euthanized after frequent visits to East Anchorage homes
Four black bears seen frequenting East Anchorage homes this year have been euthanized, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle said the department got daily calls this summer about the sow and three cubs getting into trash and birdseed. “We probably got...
nomadlawyer.org
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District to have full bus service next month
The Anchorage School District will have full bus service starting Monday, Dec. 5, for the first time this school year. The district has had rotating bus service for months due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. But with the help of a consultant, the district said it will now combine routes and fit more students on each bus.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested after driving a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian early Thursday morning. Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m.
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Borough Assembly certifies Nov. 8 regular election
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Exactly two weeks after the Nov. 8 regular elections, the results have officially been certified in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The process, however, was far from painless for the city clerk’s office as well as the canvassing board, who worked overtime to hand count ballots after they were run through electronic voting machines.
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds A321neo Alaska Service in 1Q23
Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network to Alaska, as the Skyteam member schedules the aircraft type on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Anchorage route. The A321neo is scheduled to replace Boeing 757-200 from 09JAN23, operating 4 weekly flights. DL2236 MSP1755 – 2105ANC 32Q x236...
