The Independent

Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast

A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff

This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff. Dogs are some of the oldest animals that humans have ever domesticated. When they are given a job, they will complete it to the utmost. Even the soft, cuddly dogs that people favor today have a job—to cuddle you! Still, just because cute and non-utilitarian dogs exist doesn’t mean that the usefulness of the species in the wild is gone. In fact, one video is a great reminder of just how important a dog can be for the modern human.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Wolverine Takes on a Pack of Dogs Like a Total Badass in Extremely Rare Video

Though they are the largest and one of the most powerful members of the weasel family, wolverine sightings are extremely rare. Due to unregulated hunting up through the early 20th century, their populations are relatively small, with just about 300 left in North America. Given their elusive nature, one viewer was incredibly lucky when they caught extremely rare footage of a particularly badass wolverine as it took on an entire pack of dogs like a champ. Check out the confrontation below.
Field & Stream

Watch a Brown Bear Attack an Injured Moose Next to a Highway

A viral video from 2019 documented a shocking predation event in Scandinavia. The short clip shows an injured moose clinging to life as an adult brown bear tears at its spine. It was captured by a man who was traveling by car between the towns of Arvidsjuar and Pitea, Sweden. The chilling footage begins with the brown bear emerging from the dark edge of a forest and sauntering up to an incapacitated moose that had likely been hit by a car. The moose attempts to stand and flee, but it can’t go anywhere. The bear latches onto its lower spine and starts to thrash back and forth.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Bear-Infested City on Earth (More Bears Than People!)

Discover the Most Bear-Infested City on Earth (More Bears Than People!) Imagine a place where you have to be careful not to leave your door open for too long, lest a polar bear wanders in — that’s right, a polar bear! Welcome to Churchill, Canada. This remote community is located on the shores of Hudson Bay and is known as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World.” From July to November, around 1,000 polar bears migrate through the region. And while that might sound like a lot of bears, it’s nothing compared to the human population, which hovers around just 870 people. So how do these residents co-exist with their furry neighbors? Read on to find out!
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: Grizzly Bear vs. the Largest Nile Crocodile

Grizzly bears are apex predators that routinely take down large land mammals without fear. Although they dominate their environment, it’s fun to wonder what would happen if they were suddenly transported to face off against something large and alien to them, like a crocodile. Specifically, which animal would win a battle between a grizzly bear vs the largest Nile crocodile?

