Discover the Most Bear-Infested City on Earth (More Bears Than People!) Imagine a place where you have to be careful not to leave your door open for too long, lest a polar bear wanders in — that’s right, a polar bear! Welcome to Churchill, Canada. This remote community is located on the shores of Hudson Bay and is known as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World.” From July to November, around 1,000 polar bears migrate through the region. And while that might sound like a lot of bears, it’s nothing compared to the human population, which hovers around just 870 people. So how do these residents co-exist with their furry neighbors? Read on to find out!

3 DAYS AGO