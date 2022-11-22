ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

njurbannews.com

Newark wins NJ’s Outstanding Master Plan Award

Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-NJ) has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Rooted in Mayor Baraka’s determination to make Newark a more equitable, healthy, and resilient city, Newark360 provides key recommendations to better connect...
NEWARK, NJ
wbgo.org

Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards

In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
PRINCETON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. group names Jersey City’s Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza ‘Municipal Project of the Year’

The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has named the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City the “Municipal Project of the Year.”. “On behalf of the society, we commend Paul Russo, PE, on his outstanding work on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Project and his first place honor,” NJSME Executive Director Matthew Halpin said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means

Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
NEWARK, NJ
metroairportnews.com

Newark Public Schools Launches Aviation Program with Aviation Institute of Maintenance

The Newark Board of Education (NBOE) approved a strategic partnership with the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) of Teterboro, New Jersey. AIM is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and annually graduates hundreds of aviation maintenance technicians. NBOE students will be allowed to start coursework in this high-demand field involving aircraft systems that can lead to careers as aircraft mechanics, avionics technicians, and aircraft inspectors. “The district continues to identify sectors with critical labor shortages and partners with industry professionals to provide programs and opportunities today, preparing our students for careers tomorrow,” announced Superintendent Roger León.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says

Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes

Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
BAYONNE, NJ
tworivertimes.com

NJCU Eliminates Three Top Positions, Hopes to Remain at Oceanport Campus

OCEANPORT – Two months ago, New Jersey City University officials were contemplating vacating the school’s year-old campus on Fort Monmouth following revelations of a financial crisis at the Jersey City-based institution. Last week’s announcement of a new round of cost-cutting measures are bolstering hope the school will remain open on the redeveloping former U.S. Army base.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
mediafeed.org

500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price

Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
LIVINGSTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

