Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
Morristown Through the Years (History in Pictures)Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Related
njurbannews.com
Newark wins NJ’s Outstanding Master Plan Award
Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-NJ) has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Rooted in Mayor Baraka’s determination to make Newark a more equitable, healthy, and resilient city, Newark360 provides key recommendations to better connect...
Dilapidated Paterson library to be redeveloped into community resource center
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A public library that was once filled with stories is set to become a comeback story. “[We knew] if we had an opportunity, we would bring back this building that has been fallow for far too long,” said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. One nonprofit is about to give the Northside Library […]
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Spotlight New Jersey: Adenah Bayoh & Companies
The developer and entrepreneur is aiming to build affordable housing in Newark and inspire a new generation of girls to enter the industry.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
wbgo.org
Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards
In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
Monmouth County received grants to strengthen public health infrastructure
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced that the County has received $2,873,271 through two grants to strengthen public health infrastructure. “On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I want to commend the work done by the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) for...
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. group names Jersey City’s Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza ‘Municipal Project of the Year’
The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has named the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City the “Municipal Project of the Year.”. “On behalf of the society, we commend Paul Russo, PE, on his outstanding work on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Project and his first place honor,” NJSME Executive Director Matthew Halpin said in a statement.
New Jersey Globe
Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means
Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
A little taller and with 40 affordable housing units, another Journal Square high-rise heads for planning board review
A gleaming high-rise proposed to replace the C.H. Martin store in Journal Square has grown since it was initially introduced and would now include more than three dozen affordable housing units after initially being proposed with none, the developer says in documents submitted to the Jersey City Planning Board. Since...
metroairportnews.com
Newark Public Schools Launches Aviation Program with Aviation Institute of Maintenance
The Newark Board of Education (NBOE) approved a strategic partnership with the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) of Teterboro, New Jersey. AIM is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and annually graduates hundreds of aviation maintenance technicians. NBOE students will be allowed to start coursework in this high-demand field involving aircraft systems that can lead to careers as aircraft mechanics, avionics technicians, and aircraft inspectors. “The district continues to identify sectors with critical labor shortages and partners with industry professionals to provide programs and opportunities today, preparing our students for careers tomorrow,” announced Superintendent Roger León.
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!
As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?
Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says
Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
tworivertimes.com
NJCU Eliminates Three Top Positions, Hopes to Remain at Oceanport Campus
OCEANPORT – Two months ago, New Jersey City University officials were contemplating vacating the school’s year-old campus on Fort Monmouth following revelations of a financial crisis at the Jersey City-based institution. Last week’s announcement of a new round of cost-cutting measures are bolstering hope the school will remain open on the redeveloping former U.S. Army base.
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
mediafeed.org
500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price
Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 2