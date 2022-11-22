Read full article on original website
ArtPride New Jersey Releases Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Upcoming Events Throughout the Garden State
(BURLINGTON, NJ) -- ArtPride New Jersey, the state’s largest arts service organization, has released its holiday gift guide, featuring upcoming in-person events throughout the Garden State. From Cape May to Paterson, the guide curates festive holiday experiences from theatres, museums, dance companies and galleries. The initiative is dedicated to increasing awareness and participation in the arts in New Jersey. The guide includes various in-person happenings this season, ranging from comedy shows to interpretive dance events.
"A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx" Goes From Freehold To NY
(NEW YORK, NY) -- A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx, an acclaimed drama by playwright/novelist Gary Morgenstein, opens at the Chain Theater in New York City on Friday, December 2nd for a limited engagement through December 17th. The play premiered at Center Playhouse on South Street in downtown Freehold, NJ, in April, 2022. Center Players’ Artistic Director Bernice Garfield-Szita will once again direct the play, which was named “Best Original Play” at the 2022 Perry Awards by the NJ Association of Community Theaters (NJACT).
MCCC's Academic Theatre and Dance Company Presents 'Us vs. Them'
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC's) Academic Theatre and Dance Company presents “Us vs. Them, an Interactive Dance Theatre Collage” Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 at 7:30pm at the Studio Theatre, CM 122 next to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and children.
With Coping Strategies and Resilience, 95 Artists Reemerge in Annual Exhibition
(Photo above: Left — Ricardo Barros, “HEATHER, POSITION NO. 1,” 2021. 360-degree digital composite, inkjet print on cotton rag media, mounted on Gator board 24 x 30 inches. Courtesy of the artist. Right — Megan Klim, “PERMUTATIONS VESSEL,” 2021. Encaustic, ink, shellac on wood 36 x 36 inches Courtesy of the artist.)
It's Time For The Wag's Christmas Spectacular
(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- If it's December, it must be time for The Wag's Christmas Spectacular! This year they've got performances at The Strand in Lakewood and the Middletown Arts Center. There's nothing like a good old-fashioned holiday special, and The Wag's Christmas Spectacular is just that!. Steeped in the traditions...
The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents: Mel Brooks "It’s Good to be King"
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents: Mel Brooks “It’s Good to be King” with Broadway and TV historian John Kenrick on Sunday, November 20th, 2022 @ 2:00pm. This is a Zoom and in-person program. Admission for this program is $10 for members and $12 for non-members.
"She Really Touches Your Heart" Karla Bonoff LIVE! at APAC
Music lovers inside Avenel, NJ’s Avenel Performing Arts Center this Saturday, November 12, 2022 evening eagerly await a concert by singer/songwriter Karla Bonoff. Concert producer Bill Brandenberg greets the packed house, announcing, “Welcome to Avenel. It’s a thrill bringing to the APAC, Karla Bonoff!” Bonoff, 70, takes the stage along with her accompanist, guitarist Nina Gerber.
BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music 11/21/22
Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online radio station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by The Vice Rags, Hit Like A Girl, Rob Munk, Sonofdov, and Amanda Duncan.
The Bravura Philharmonic Orchestra presents A Holiday Concert
(PLAINSBORO, NJ) -- The Bravura Philharmonic Orchestra, American Prize Award recipient for orchestral performance, will present a holiday concert on Sunday, December 4th at 7:00pm. The concert features Chiu-Ling Lin on piano and takes place at the Princeton Alliance Church in Plainsboro. The program also includes a Holiday Audience Sing-Along;...
