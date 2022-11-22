(NEW YORK, NY) -- A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx, an acclaimed drama by playwright/novelist Gary Morgenstein, opens at the Chain Theater in New York City on Friday, December 2nd for a limited engagement through December 17th. The play premiered at Center Playhouse on South Street in downtown Freehold, NJ, in April, 2022. Center Players’ Artistic Director Bernice Garfield-Szita will once again direct the play, which was named “Best Original Play” at the 2022 Perry Awards by the NJ Association of Community Theaters (NJACT).

