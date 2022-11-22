Read full article on original website
When Can You Find Out The Gender Of Your Baby?
One of the first questions couples have is if they are having a boy or a girl. However, if you are eager to find out the baby's gender, timing is important.
How you help a child go to sleep is related to their behavioral development
A group of international researchers examined parental methods to help toddlers sleep across 14 cultures and found that these methods are related to the development of a child’s temperament. The researchers suggested focusing on better sleep-related parenting practices to support positive behavioral development across cultures. The importance of good...
Caring Corals
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that under certain conditions, disease-resistant corals can help protect other corals that are more vulnerable to disease. Coral reefs have in the past been decimated by coral diseases, particularly those in the Caribbean. For example, the highly transmissible white band...
Bloating common issue among Americans, study reports
Nearly 1 in 7 Americans experience bloating on a weekly basis, and most aren’t seeking professional care for it, according to a new study led by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. “Although bloating is a common symptom, some patients may not bring it...
Copenhagen researchers claim major breakthrough in understanding the brain
In a new breakthrough to understand more about the mammalian brain, University of Copenhagen researchers have made an incredible discovery. Namely, a vital enzyme that enables brain signals is switching on/off at random, even taking hours-long “breaks from work”. These findings may have a major impact on our understanding of the brain and the development of pharmaceuticals. Today, the discovery is on the cover of Nature.
New Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 resistant to all therapeutic antibodies
Are the currently approved antibody therapies used to treat individuals at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease also effective against currently circulating viral variants?. A recent study by researchers at the German Primate Center (DPZ) – Leibniz Institute for Primate Research and Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg shows that the Omicron sub-lineage...
