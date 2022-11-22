Read full article on original website
Related
Adidas to launch investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior made against Kanye West
Adidas will begin an investigation into allegations of misconduct against Kanye West, with whom the company had a partnership that it ended in October.
Look of the Week: Kendall Jenner swaps trousers for tights
Kendall Jenner's latest street style snap is a masterclass in minimalism.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0