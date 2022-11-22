Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Jersey City Nutcracker" Brings Holiday Tradition Home
For more than a decade, Jersey City has had its own special holiday tradition: Nimbus Dance’s Jersey City Nutcracker. The city-centric show runs from Dec. 9 through 23 at the new Nimbus Arts Center. About the author: Maddie Orton is an Emmy-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. She has worked...
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
The Basie Center presents CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival will take place Sunday, December 4th at The Basie Center in Red Bank. There’s no better way to begin the most festive of all seasons than with family & friends at New Jersey’s premier new wine event. The event runs from noon to 5:00pm. Open for those 21 and over.
Ocean County Library Announces Concert Series With classical vocalists Dakota & Elle
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library has announced a concert series by Ocean County classical vocalists Dakota & Elle. The tenor-soprano duo will perform in six branches, through early February. The classical, contemporary, and sacred music specialists serve as directing partners and board members of the Bellarine Theatre...
The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm. Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves. Lez Zeppelin - the all female Led Zeppelin band will open the night. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen...
Hopewell Theater Holds Artworks Trenton Holiday Drive
(HOPEWELL, NJ) -- For-profit indie venue Hopewell Theater is raising funds for local arts and youth art programs this holiday season with a Holiday Donation Drive for Artworks Trenton, a nonprofit community arts organization. Now through December 31, Hopewell Theater patrons will have the option to add a donation of...
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch Presents "When Radio Entertained People"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Return to the era when families gathered around the wireless set for “theater of the imagination.” The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will host a live presentation by When Radio Entertained People (WREP) on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:00pm. When Radio Entertained People...
The Tribute Carpenters Have Not Only Just Begun – They Live On
I interviewed Debbie Taylor, one of the stars of Top of the World: A Carpenters’ Tribute Christmas Show, a show about the music and story of the brother/sister Carpenters that sold 100 million records that is coming to The Levoy Theatre in Millville on December 1st and the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on December 4th, and asked for her opinion on people’s reaction to the show, that has been touring the nation for six years now.
"Waimea" by Steve Herold to Screen at First Annual SModcastle Film Festival
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- On December 1 at 7:45pm, the First Annual SModcastle Film Festival presents a block of films that include Lady Betty, Waimea, and Who Dunt Dunt Dunnit. The festival takes place at Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands. Lady Betty - In a cosy corner of a country...
The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents "Fine Art Conversations" and a screening of Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos to add an interactive component to the exhibition closing day event Sunday, December 11 from 12:00pm–4:00pm. The exhibition showcases Beerman (1923–2022) as one of...
It's Time For The Wag's Christmas Spectacular
(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- If it's December, it must be time for The Wag's Christmas Spectacular! This year they've got performances at The Strand in Lakewood and the Middletown Arts Center. There's nothing like a good old-fashioned holiday special, and The Wag's Christmas Spectacular is just that!. Steeped in the traditions...
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received multiple grant awards from several funders signifying VACNJ’s continued commitment to empowering people to see, make, and learn about art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:. * PwC Charitable Foundation awarded VACNJ $25,000 to...
Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown this December. Each performance includes holiday favorites such as Farandole, Sleigh Ride, Trepak and White Christmas, brass band arrangements of Christmas selections – and a sing-along. The first performance takes place at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (229...
State Theatre Announces Holiday Sale Now Through Nov. 28
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced a 20% off Holiday Sale. The sale runs from Monday, November 21 through Monday, November 28, 2022. During the State Theatre’s Holiday Sale, tickets for most State Theatre shows are 20% off with promo code HOLIDAYSAVINGS when purchased by November 28. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code, in-person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW (7469).
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Runs Through January 2nd
(NEW YORK, NY) -- America's #1 holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, runs through January 2, 2023 at Radio City Music Hall. The Christmas Spectacular, which has inspired and amazed more than 69 million people from around the world since it debuted in 1933, is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. Radio City Music Hall is the only place in the world where audiences can experience the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular and the new scene "Dance of the Frost Fairies." Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com.
Monmouth County Park System to host the Creative Arts Center Exhibit & Sale
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Park System will host The Creative Arts Center Exhibit & Sale from Saturday, December 3 to Saturday, December 10 at the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center. Hours are 11:00am- 4:00pm, daily. This exhibit celebrates the original artwork of the Creative Arts Center’s students and instructors. With many pieces available for purchase, this is the perfect place to kick off your holiday shopping or find the perfect piece for your home.
House of Independents presents Sam MacPherson
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- New Jersey native singer-songwriter Sam MacPherson – who recently signed to Elektra – will be playing a special hometown headline show on Thursday, December 22 at the House of Independents in Asbury Park. Showtime is 8:00pm, doors at 7:00pm. Through a nuanced approach and...
Arts Council of Princeton Unveils New Community Mural on Spring Street by Artist Dave DiMarchi
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) recently unveiled a new community mural in Downtown Princeton titled Somatic Pause. Designed and installed by artist Dave DiMarchi, this immersive, multi-media public art piece can be found on the side of Village Silver on Spring Street. Fashioned after both the...
Free Intro to Greek Dance Workshop with the Hellenic Dancers of NJ
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Kick off the holiday season with the Hellenic Dancers of NJ at a FREE “Intro to Greek Dance Workshop” on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 4:00pm – 5:00pm at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel, NJ. No experience is necessary, and all dance levels are welcome to this family-friendly event! Registration via email is encouraged.
Events in December at Lewis Center for the Arts
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts has a busy schedule in December with the Princeton Dance Festival; Play, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts Program in Theater; Cyberfeminism Index: Book Reading and Conversation; Reading by Raven Leilani and Creative Writing Seniors; Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts; and the Fall Student Reading, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing. Here is a look at their events for December.
