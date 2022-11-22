ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
CBS Boston

Suspect in 2 shootings arrested after massive search in 6 NH towns

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and another seriously injured in shootings that led to a massive search in six New Hampshire towns.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella initially said his office was responding to two deaths in the Lyndeborough area. Investigators later determined a victim was killed in Lyndeborough while a second person who was shot in Brookline survived and is being treated at an area hospital.Following the shootings, New Hampshire State Police and officers from local departments searched for the accused gunman in Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua.  Around 12:15 p.m., the suspect was arrested without incident in the area of Auburn Street in Nashua. The Attorney General's office has not yet released the name of the suspect or victims.Formella said it does not appear there is any threat to the public. No further information is currently available. 
NASHUA, NH
publicradioeast.org

No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates

North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
live5news.com

SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
GREER, SC
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
SALISBURY, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in North Carolina

North Carolina has it all, from the mountains in the west to the long, beautiful east coast. There are lakeside cabins and beachside cottages. While some states have lakes all concentrated in one area, the lakes in North Carolina are dispersed throughout the state. Lake Norman, just north of Charlotte, is the largest man-made lake, but is it the deepest? What about Lake Mattamuskeet along the coast? This is the largest natural lake in the state, but it is the shallowest as well. So which lake is the deepest? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cspneagles.com

Tropical Storm Incoming

As Tropical storm Nicole neared the coast of South Carolina, multiple South Carolina School Districts (including Lexington Richland 5) announced plans to close school on Friday and resort to e-learning. According to The Weather Channel, major to moderate coastal flooding will be possible for the state. After students returned to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
