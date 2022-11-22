LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and another seriously injured in shootings that led to a massive search in six New Hampshire towns.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella initially said his office was responding to two deaths in the Lyndeborough area. Investigators later determined a victim was killed in Lyndeborough while a second person who was shot in Brookline survived and is being treated at an area hospital.Following the shootings, New Hampshire State Police and officers from local departments searched for the accused gunman in Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua. Around 12:15 p.m., the suspect was arrested without incident in the area of Auburn Street in Nashua. The Attorney General's office has not yet released the name of the suspect or victims.Formella said it does not appear there is any threat to the public. No further information is currently available.

