More than 100 people rescued from overloaded sailboat before it hit sandbar in Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded sailboat before it hit a sandbar in the Florida Keys on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A good Samaritan reported the vessel to Key West watch standers at around 5 a.m. local time, the Coast Guard’s 7th District tweeted.
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
North Carolina deputies find more than 200 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 California men
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two California men are facing charges after Randolph County deputies found about 230 pounds of marijuana inside a tractor-trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the drugs on Monday when they pulled over the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. A K-9 alerted officers to the drugs.
Suspect in 2 shootings arrested after massive search in 6 NH towns
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and another seriously injured in shootings that led to a massive search in six New Hampshire towns.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella initially said his office was responding to two deaths in the Lyndeborough area. Investigators later determined a victim was killed in Lyndeborough while a second person who was shot in Brookline survived and is being treated at an area hospital.Following the shootings, New Hampshire State Police and officers from local departments searched for the accused gunman in Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua. Around 12:15 p.m., the suspect was arrested without incident in the area of Auburn Street in Nashua. The Attorney General's office has not yet released the name of the suspect or victims.Formella said it does not appear there is any threat to the public. No further information is currently available.
WATCH: Unannounced Visit By Deer Translates To Idaho Viral Video
You never know when hitting the record button on your phone will translate into something that makes a stranger's day. In the case of an Idaho resident who was visited by a herd of darling deer, it made a whole bunch of people's days. One of the great things about...
No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates
North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
Discover the Deepest Lake in North Carolina
North Carolina has it all, from the mountains in the west to the long, beautiful east coast. There are lakeside cabins and beachside cottages. While some states have lakes all concentrated in one area, the lakes in North Carolina are dispersed throughout the state. Lake Norman, just north of Charlotte, is the largest man-made lake, but is it the deepest? What about Lake Mattamuskeet along the coast? This is the largest natural lake in the state, but it is the shallowest as well. So which lake is the deepest? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in North Carolina.
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
Tropical Storm Incoming
As Tropical storm Nicole neared the coast of South Carolina, multiple South Carolina School Districts (including Lexington Richland 5) announced plans to close school on Friday and resort to e-learning. According to The Weather Channel, major to moderate coastal flooding will be possible for the state. After students returned to...
NC man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences
Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison.
Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
Snow this winter? Here are the chances in NC, SC
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
Early voting begins in some Georgia counties as Warnock and Walker sprint to December 6 runoff
A week-long early voting period begins Saturday in some Georgia counties as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker enter a week-and-a-half, post-Thanksgiving sprint to their December 6 runoff election.
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown dies at 88
John Y. Brown Jr., the former Democratic governor of Kentucky, has died at age 88.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
