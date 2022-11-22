ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

kfgo.com

Driver arrested, passenger injured after vehicle pursuit and crash south of Fargo

CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck

Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY BEATS NORTHFIELD IN A 4-2 THRILLER

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 2-0 lead going into the third period, and with a 3-2 lead late in the game, Crookston’s Emma LaPlante had a center-ice backhand into an empty net with 43 seconds left in the game to give the Pirates a 4-2 win over the Northfield Raiders at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic in Thief River Falls.
CROOKSTON, MN
gowatertown.net

Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
NORTHWOOD, ND
kroxam.com

PIRATE GIRLS HOCKEY TAKING ON WEST FARGO UNITED – ON KROX

The Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team is looking to shake off the turkey legs a day after Thanksgiving as they take on the West Fargo United in the first game of the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls classic. The game started at 5:00 p.m. and you can listen...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

RIVERVIEW HEALTH AUXILIARY TO A NUTMAN SALE DECEMBER 1 AND 2

The RiverView Auxiliary is hosting the Nutman Sale Thursday, December 1st from 7:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. and Friday, December 2 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Nutman Company has been serving the holiday and gift-giving needs of corporations and individuals across the country since 1992 and has come to Crookston from Wisconsin.
CROOKSTON, MN

