kfgo.com
Driver arrested, passenger injured after vehicle pursuit and crash south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS HOCKEY FREIJI SHUTS OUT WEST FARGO UNITED 2-0 FOR HER SECOND SHUTOUT
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team scored two third period goals and Pirate goalie, Kambelle Freiji had 16 saves for her second shutout of the season to lead the Pirates to a 2-0 win over West Fargo United in the first game of the Thief River Falls Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY BEATS NORTHFIELD IN A 4-2 THRILLER
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 2-0 lead going into the third period, and with a 3-2 lead late in the game, Crookston’s Emma LaPlante had a center-ice backhand into an empty net with 43 seconds left in the game to give the Pirates a 4-2 win over the Northfield Raiders at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic in Thief River Falls.
kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
kroxam.com
PIRATE GIRLS HOCKEY TAKING ON WEST FARGO UNITED – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team is looking to shake off the turkey legs a day after Thanksgiving as they take on the West Fargo United in the first game of the Ralph Englestad Arena in Thief River Falls classic. The game started at 5:00 p.m. and you can listen...
kroxam.com
RIVERVIEW HEALTH AUXILIARY TO A NUTMAN SALE DECEMBER 1 AND 2
The RiverView Auxiliary is hosting the Nutman Sale Thursday, December 1st from 7:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. and Friday, December 2 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Nutman Company has been serving the holiday and gift-giving needs of corporations and individuals across the country since 1992 and has come to Crookston from Wisconsin.
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
What TV channel is North Dakota vs Weber State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (11/26/2022)
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-4) pay a visit to the Weber State Wildcats (9-2) in a FCS playoffs first round college football matchup on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the North Dakota...
