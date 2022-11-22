Read full article on original website
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
wtoc.com
2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
wtoc.com
‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City. “Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad...
Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality
LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
wtoc.com
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
Police warn of possible scams this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever. With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
wtoc.com
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
Plant Riverside to kick off Savannah Christmas Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and head down to Plant Riverside this weekend for some holiday fun. Plant Riverside is hosting the Savannah Christmas Market. It will kick things off Friday evening with a Gingerbread house unveiling, then finish with the third annual Christmas tree lighting at Martin Luther King […]
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. […]
WJCL
Umbrella on standby...rain chances inch higher for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
Rain chances will inch higher for Friday and part of the extended holiday weekend. If you have outdoor plans on Friday keep an umbrella on standby. A storm system along the Gulf Coast will lift northeast and push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Widely scattered showers...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season. According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. People...
wtoc.com
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
WJCL
The Padgett's Christmas Display once again lighting up the Effingham County sky
RINCON, Ga. — 'Twas a month before Christmas, when all through the 'Ham,. Paul Padgett was stirring, cause -he is- The Christmas Man. In hopes that thousands of visitors soon would be there. "I love Christmas. I love Christmas light. It reminds me of my parents," explains Paul Padgett.
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
wtoc.com
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
wtoc.com
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
live5news.com
Beaufort County experiencing interruptions in telephone service, 911 lines
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is seeing some interruptions to their telephone service Saturday night. These interruptions include the county’s 911 lines. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says to call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 if your 911 call is not answered. The...
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
