ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
SAVANNAH, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality

LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police warn of possible scams this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever.  With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Plant Riverside to kick off Savannah Christmas Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and head down to Plant Riverside this weekend for some holiday fun. Plant Riverside is hosting the Savannah Christmas Market. It will kick things off Friday evening with a Gingerbread house unveiling, then finish with the third annual Christmas tree lighting at Martin Luther King […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop

Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy