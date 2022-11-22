The top Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol say they are talking with the governor for the first time in years. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu this week said they’ve had some conversations with the governor. Republicans spent the past two years saying the governor had frozen them out at the Capitol. No one is saying what they are talking about, but LeMahieu indicated there could be some agreement around spending Wisconsin’s record six-and-a-half billion-dollar surplus.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO