Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Evers is Talking to Republicans
The top Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol say they are talking with the governor for the first time in years. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu this week said they’ve had some conversations with the governor. Republicans spent the past two years saying the governor had frozen them out at the Capitol. No one is saying what they are talking about, but LeMahieu indicated there could be some agreement around spending Wisconsin’s record six-and-a-half billion-dollar surplus.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Ranked Best in Drug Take Back
Wisconsin ranked number one in the nation for the most prescription medications collected on the fall 2022 Drug Take Back Day. The state Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a total of 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications were collected this fall. Since the program’s start in 2010, Wisconsin has collected more than one million pounds of unwanted medications under the auspices of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
seehafernews.com
October Wisconsin Unemployment
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment in Wisconsin for October 2022. Preliminary non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 71 of 72 Wisconsin counties over the month. Over the year, 10 of 72 Wisconsin counties had unemployment rates decrease or stay the same.
Comments / 0