Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
I tried 5 store-bought sugar cookie doughs and one will be my go-to for holiday baking
The smell of Christmas is already in the air. And I’m not just talking about gingerbread, pine and the anxiety-induced sweat of holiday shopping. It’s sugar cookies I’m smelling, freshly baked and iced to perfection. OK, so maybe I’m only smelling this in my own kitchen. And...
Delish
Gingerbread Espresso Martini
Spice up the espresso martini trend with this gingerbread version that takes the cocktail to new heights. An aromatic simple syrup made with molasses, ginger, and warming spices is the perfect foil for Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur’s robust coffee flavor. It’s a festive cocktail guaranteed to give you a pleasant buzz and get you in the holiday spirit.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
I Made Ina Garten’s ‘Outrageous Brownies’ and I’m Totally Smitten
When you’re looking for a batch of brownies big enough and tasty enough to satisfy a crowd, this classic by Ina Garten is sure to do the trick. It requires a couple more bowls than a trusty boxed brownie mix, but I promise it’s worth it for that homemade touch. Between the bits of chocolate chips and walnuts, and the subtle hint of coffee, Ina’s Outrageous Brownies are the perfect sweet treat.
ABC News
Simple pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat
Why fuss over a full pecan pie when you can create a handheld treat to add to your friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dessert table?. Tiffany Chen, cookbook author and founder of Tiff's Treats in Austin, Texas, shared these simple pecan pie bars with "Good Morning America" that she says make for a perfect treat to pack for any impromptu holiday gathering.
I Tried the Super-Popular TikTok French Toast Hack and I’ll Never Make It Any Other Way
French toast is one of those classic breakfast dishes that many of us know by heart. While you might have your own special variations or mix-ins, chances are your French toast involves soaking sliced bread in a mixture of whisked eggs and milk or cream (often with flavorings like vanilla or cinnamon), before cooking in a pan until golden-brown, and then serving with butter, maple syrup, and maybe some fresh fruit. French toast is a go-to for a reason — it’s simple, sweet, and incredibly customizable.
WWLP 22News
Tinky shares her Mock Cherry Pie recipe ahead of Thanksgiving
(MASS APPEAL) – We are continuing our Pie Week here on Mass Appeal, so we asked our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, to share her Mock Cherry Pie recipe with a New England twist. Ingredients:. 2 cups cranberries, cut in half. 1 cup raisins. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 1/2 cup...
gordonramsayclub.com
Mocha Chocolate Cupcakes with Oreos
These mocha chocolate cupcakes with Oreos are so rich, moist, and delicious! They go ideally with a cup of coffee or tea. Plus, they are a great energetic breakfast. You will need 30 minutes to prepare them plus 25 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For...
French toast
This breakfast recipe can literally be made in about five minutes and it's amazingly delicious. Normally, I make French toast with homemade Brioche bread, but today I used regular Wonder bread to create it easily. Because I know not everyone has time to bake homemade bread. The secret to not making a soggy wet mess of your bread is to not over soak the slices in the custard. For this recipe, since I am using regular bread, I actually do a quick dunk and flip instead of soaking the bread.
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
therecipecritic.com
Cuban Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Cuban bread is a delightfully soft and fluffy bread that is shaped like a French baguette. It has a soft crust and the secret ingredient is lard which is what gives this bread great flavor and the perfect chew!
gordonramsayclub.com
Bailey’s Chocolate Mousse Cake
Deliciously light, fluffy mousse infused with the sweet chocolate flavor of Baileys Irish Cream. You can make it for the weekend and surprise your family or friends!. 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (3 tablespoons if you want more intense chocolate flavor) ½ cup Baileys Irish Cream, cold. 1½ cup heavy...
Comments / 0