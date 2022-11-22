Read full article on original website
Adidas to launch investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior made against Kanye West
Adidas will begin an investigation into allegations of misconduct against Kanye West, with whom the company had a partnership that it ended in October. In a statement released Thursday, Adidas said "it is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true. However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."
