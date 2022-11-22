Read full article on original website
Related
kagstv.com
'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
kagstv.com
KAGS Friday Night Lights Thanksgiving Playoff week scores and highlights
TEXAS, USA — Friday is here, and with it comes another week of Friday Night Lights football matches on KAGS TV. Here are the final scores from this week. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
kagstv.com
Texas A&M shuts down Texas State, 67-46
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball held Texas State to 28.6% shooting from the field, propelling the Aggies to Wednesday night’s 67-46 victory over the Bobcats inside Reed Arena. A relentless Aggie defense limited the Bobcats to 18-of-63 from the floor, including 3-of-18 (16.7%) from...
Comments / 0