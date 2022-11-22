1 arrested, 3 cited during DUI checkpoint, police say

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and three others were cited Friday, Nov. 18, during a DUI checkpoint in Long Beach’s East Division, police said today.

Over 1,100 vehicles made their way through the checkpoint in the area of Pacific Coast Highway, east of Channel Drive, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with police screening just under a third of all drivers, authorities said.

Police said the three people cited either did not have a license or it had been suspended or revoked.

DUI checkpoint locations are chosen based on previously reported crashes in the area involving impaired drivers, according to police, who said the primary purpose of the checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking drivers suspected of being under the influence off the roads.

In Long Beach, nine people died in DUI-related traffic incidents in 2019 and 14 died in 2020. The numbers for 2021 have not been released yet, however, in December of last year, prosecutors in California warned of a surge in deadly DUI across seven counties .

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

