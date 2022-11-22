Read full article on original website
Elaine M. Sawyer
Elaine M. Sawyer, 93, of Tomah and formerly of Melrose, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at Liberty Village Assisted Living, Tomah. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Melrose United Methodist Church, Melrose, with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Burial will be in Melrose Cemetery.
Elmer “Jr.” F. Everson
Elmer “Jr.” F. Everson, age 86, of Blair, died on Monday, November 21, 2022 in the Gundersen. Health System in LaCrosse. Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Blair Lutheran. Church West with burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery both in...
Carson Dewitt Jotham
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery, Cataract. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the...
Joyce Marie Mlsna
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be at a later time in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Cashton, with David Mlsna, Daniel Mlsna, Joshua Milsna, and Richard Mlsna acting as Honorary Pallbearers.
Tomah Health Community Foundation Assisting Those in Need
This past year more than ninety patients treated at Tomah Health needed some type of additional help… whether a ride home or funds to pay for medications. To help patients, the Tomah Health Community Foundation has donated one-thousand dollars to fund the Lend a Hand program ….which hospital Quality Director Shelly Egstad says is a lifesaver.
Tomah Health Foundation Helps Hungry Monroe County Families
The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping put healthy food in reach of struggling families in Monroe County. Foundation officials recently donated three-thousand dollars to the Second Harvest Foodbank’s Food Share program, which foundation vice president Brian Eirschele (err-shlee) said will help families during tough economic times. Formerly known...
