A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery, Cataract. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the...

SPARTA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO