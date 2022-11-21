Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOCO
Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
UPDATE Edmond: More than 5,000 residents power has been restored
Edmond Electric website is reporting there is a outage that is hitting over 5,387 homes on the south side of Edmond at this time.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
KOCO
Oklahoma bars expect to be packed, roads could be dangerous on biggest drinking day of year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma bars are expecting to be packed and roads could be dangerous on the biggest drinking day of the year. Some call the night before Thanksgiving the biggest drinking day of the year. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, last Thanksgiving weekend, there were 586 collisions resulting in six deaths.
Breaking: Fire crews working commercial fire in SW side of OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters are working a commercial fire at SW 36th and Meridian.
Crews Respond To 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In SW OKC
Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The fire was located near Meridian Avenue and Newcastle Road. Authorities said the roof was being worked on when propane tanks caught fire. All employees inside the commercial business were able to escape uninjured. The...
Grandmother without heat calls on home warranty service as winter looms
A metro grandmother at her wit's end calls In Your Corner. Her heater has been out for nearly two months, and she claims her home warranty service has been in no hurry to find a replacement.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KOCO
Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
Deadly hit and run near Reno & Meridian
Oklahoma City Police say earlier today around 6:15 pm a woman was hit and killed at Reno & Meridian.
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
Oklahoma City man wins $50,000 smile makeover
The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.
City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections
Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council chose to not take up items calling that would have made it easier for police to arrest the homeless. The post City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets
Contrary to the arguments of one OKC City Councilor, those who work with homeless persons say none have frozen to death in two years. The post Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
Oklahoma City meat company seeing shortage in turkeys this Thanksgiving
This year’s bird flu has caused the loss of 8 million birds according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
fox4kc.com
4 dead at Oklahoma pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens, police say
LACEY, Okla. — Four people killed at an Oklahoma marijuana farm over the weekend were “executed,” state police said Tuesday. Investigators also said the dead were Chinese citizens. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said three men and one woman were slain on the 10-acre farm west...
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Investigation underway after flames engulf Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battle a fire that sparked at a home early Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Around 3 a.m., a passerby saw a fire near Southeast 29th Street and Westminster Road and called 911. Crews responded and found large flames coming from a home. The house...
