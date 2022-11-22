ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Weekly Rec: Shop Local at Cropsey Community Farm

We recommend that you join the Rockland Farm Alliance at Cropsey Farm for their annual Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday, November 26 from 10 am – 3 pm. Support your local farm and makers this holiday season by shopping local. $5 per person / $20 per family of...
NEW CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd

Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Old dairy farm becomes new beer destination

The old dairy farm located at 65 Four Corners Road is now home to the newest brewery in Warwick: Destination Unknown Beer Company (DUBCO). It’s DUBCO’s second location. The original brewery is located in an industrial neighborhood in Bayshore, Long Island; a much different landscape than bucolic Warwick.
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis seniors treated Thanksgiving dinner

PORT JERVIS – Delicious full course Thanksgiving dinners were cooked, packaged and delivered to 103 local seniors in Port Jervis on Thanksgiving Day, courtesy of a small group of Navy veterans and helpers who prepared and delivered them. A crew of three, consisting of Roger Fuller, Stanley Fuller, and Mark Barila were the chefs. The three arrived at the Tri-State Naval Ship Post #7241 at 6:30 a.m. to begin the cooking process.
PORT JERVIS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
syossetadvance.com

New business welcomed in Woodbury

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) joined Madison’s Niche owner Karen McAvoy and the Woodbury business community on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to celebrate the grand opening of her seventh home goods, fashion and lifestyle boutique on Long Island. Located at 7931 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, the newest Madison’s Niche store features an exclusive selection of luxury women’s fashions, accessories, home décor, baby products, and more.
WOODBURY, NY
onthewater.com

Western Long Island and NYC Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

(Above) Dave Jones caught and released this hulking 17.4-pound blackfish on the Island Current out of City Island in The Bronx this week. Nice catch Dave, and an even better release!. Sheesh, it’s been cold out there. But, despite the dropping temperatures, the bite has been nothing short of amazing....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two saved when Thanksgiving fire rips through their home

SPARROWBUSH – A Sparrowbush couple was rescued from their home on Thanksgiving Day as a second alarm structure fire tore through their 20 Greenwood Drive mobile home located off of Route 42. Neighbors who provided initial assistance and response said they saw smoke coming from the eves and immediately...
SPARROW BUSH, NY
wchstv.com

A town bonded over a chicken during the pandemic. Then, it became so much more.

NEW YORK (TND) — Among the shortages at the beginning of the pandemic was a dwindling supply of newborn chicks. Panic buyers snatching up cartons of eggs along with their mega-rolls of toilet paper no doubt made backyard coops an appealing option to breakfast lovers and bakers with a sudden abundance of free time on their hands. By raising chickens of their own, they'd ensure the continuation of morning omelets and the availability of cupcake ingredients, no matter how grim the situation looked at the grocery store.
BEACON, NY

