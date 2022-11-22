Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overheadRoger MarshWayne, NJ
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Record Number of Families Receive Help for ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
New York FBI agent recalls 1975 disc UFO sightingRoger MarshWayne, NJ
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Weekly Rec: Shop Local at Cropsey Community Farm
We recommend that you join the Rockland Farm Alliance at Cropsey Farm for their annual Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday, November 26 from 10 am – 3 pm. Support your local farm and makers this holiday season by shopping local. $5 per person / $20 per family of...
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
Newly Opened Restaurant In White Plains Cited For 'Flavorful, Fresh' Fare
A popular restaurant's newly opened location in Westchester County is already receiving rave reviews. Shah's Halal Food in White Plains, located at 40 Mamaroneck Ave., which celebrated a grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 2, is known for menu items such as gyros and platters that include lamb, rice, salads, hummus, and more, according to the business's website.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
warwickadvertiser.com
Old dairy farm becomes new beer destination
The old dairy farm located at 65 Four Corners Road is now home to the newest brewery in Warwick: Destination Unknown Beer Company (DUBCO). It’s DUBCO’s second location. The original brewery is located in an industrial neighborhood in Bayshore, Long Island; a much different landscape than bucolic Warwick.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis seniors treated Thanksgiving dinner
PORT JERVIS – Delicious full course Thanksgiving dinners were cooked, packaged and delivered to 103 local seniors in Port Jervis on Thanksgiving Day, courtesy of a small group of Navy veterans and helpers who prepared and delivered them. A crew of three, consisting of Roger Fuller, Stanley Fuller, and Mark Barila were the chefs. The three arrived at the Tri-State Naval Ship Post #7241 at 6:30 a.m. to begin the cooking process.
94.3 Lite FM
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
syossetadvance.com
New business welcomed in Woodbury
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) joined Madison’s Niche owner Karen McAvoy and the Woodbury business community on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to celebrate the grand opening of her seventh home goods, fashion and lifestyle boutique on Long Island. Located at 7931 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, the newest Madison’s Niche store features an exclusive selection of luxury women’s fashions, accessories, home décor, baby products, and more.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
onthewater.com
Western Long Island and NYC Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
(Above) Dave Jones caught and released this hulking 17.4-pound blackfish on the Island Current out of City Island in The Bronx this week. Nice catch Dave, and an even better release!. Sheesh, it’s been cold out there. But, despite the dropping temperatures, the bite has been nothing short of amazing....
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two saved when Thanksgiving fire rips through their home
SPARROWBUSH – A Sparrowbush couple was rescued from their home on Thanksgiving Day as a second alarm structure fire tore through their 20 Greenwood Drive mobile home located off of Route 42. Neighbors who provided initial assistance and response said they saw smoke coming from the eves and immediately...
wchstv.com
A town bonded over a chicken during the pandemic. Then, it became so much more.
NEW YORK (TND) — Among the shortages at the beginning of the pandemic was a dwindling supply of newborn chicks. Panic buyers snatching up cartons of eggs along with their mega-rolls of toilet paper no doubt made backyard coops an appealing option to breakfast lovers and bakers with a sudden abundance of free time on their hands. By raising chickens of their own, they'd ensure the continuation of morning omelets and the availability of cupcake ingredients, no matter how grim the situation looked at the grocery store.
