Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Afrobites and Bulgogi | The rich history behind these Arkansas restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about sharing stories of local eateries. Often the food is just as rich as those heartwarming stories of family and dreams come true. This week, we took time to pause and look back at some of the most memorable stories that we’ve been so thankful to tell!
onlyinark.com
9 Things to Do in Craighead County
Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
KATV
FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
Kait 8
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
mdmh-conway.com
I-555 lanes in Craighead County to have a new traffic arrangement
Jonesboro, Arkansas – The traffic lanes on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will be switched around. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ADOT), the traffic lanes going south will be shifted over to the newly constructed lanes going south in that direction. The new traffic pattern is expected to...
Kait 8
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
KTLO
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
mdmh-conway.com
Following an incident at a Jonesboro High School, man charged with second-degree battery
Little Rock, Arkansas – A Friday incident inside the school left three Westside High School employees hurt. On November 18, a man allegedly entered the high school through a student door. This is according to Superintendent Scott Gauntt. Gauntt claimed that the 53-year-old David Edward McFall of Bono was...
Kait 8
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
mdmh-conway.com
Arkansas State Police searching for 87-year-old White County man
Bald Knob, Arkansas – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Arkansas State Police for a man missing from White County. According to state troopers, William Paul Barner, 87, is missing and is being sought after. He vanished on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. at Bald Knob, according to the authorities.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
KTLO
14-year-old arrested after fatally shooting Jonesboro man
JONESBORO — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night following a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. Eighteen-year-old Christopher Anthony Rudley was shot in the face and killed at about 9:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Sagewood Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. According to the...
KTLO
Hunting trip leads to felony arrest of Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested during a hunting trip for possessing firearms with prior felony convictions. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas Game and Fish officer was patrolling along Pouge Springs Road and came upon an individual walking along the side of the road. The officer made contact and identified them as 54-year-old Dewayne Orvil Knight, who was wearing hunting clothes. Knight was asked by law enforcement if he was hunting and stated he was taking a walk to use the bathroom.
whiterivernow.com
Two arrested on drug charges after weekend stop in Stone County
Two people recently stopped on traffic violations ended up in the Stone County Jail after authorities say they discovered an assortment of illegal drugs and related items in their vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Kia Optima Saturday night on Highway 5 after they observed it speeding and driving on the...
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for sending threatening messages to juvenile
A Stone County man has been arrested on charges of terroristic threatening. According to the probable cause affidavit, 20-year-old Toby Neil Cox was accused of sending threatening messages to a juvenile stating he would “stab them until they died.” The victim’s mother states Cox sent additional messages threatening to say he would pick up the child after he stabbed the mother.
Comments / 0