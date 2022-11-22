Read full article on original website
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Collaborative advances Black health and welfare
Gun violence has become a top public health issue in the Black community, and Black women are stepping up to the plate to address it and other social determinants of health that have made Black Americans more susceptible to preventable illnesses and a shortened lifespan. Shanasha Whitson is a public...
NMSDC and Cargill Launch New Program to Advance Agricultural Supply Chain Access for Black Farmers
According to McKinsey & Company, today just 1.4% of farmers identify as Black or mixed race compared with about 14% a century ago. Furthermore, these farmers represent less than 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales. Perhaps, even more disturbing, Black farmers operate at 70% of US peer-level farm revenue. Because...
National Black Chamber’s Larry Ivory is bullish on Black businesses
Larry Ivory is the chairman of the board of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. Ivory was present at the National Business League meeting on Nov. 18, where he spoke with rolling out about Black businesses and how people can show more support. What was the purpose of this meeting?
beefmagazine.com
Senator introduces Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act
Senator Cory Booker, D, N.J. has introduced legislation that would place the liability for responsible disaster mitigation on animal agriculture “corporations and industrial operators” by requiring those entities to register with USDA, submit disaster preparedness plans, and pay a fee to establish a fund focused on disaster events. The new fund, the High-Risk AFO Disaster Mitigation Fund, would be utilized to enforce disaster mitigation plans and ensure that the most humane practices are used if depopulation is absolutely necessary.
