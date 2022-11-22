ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Collaborative advances Black health and welfare

Gun violence has become a top public health issue in the Black community, and Black women are stepping up to the plate to address it and other social determinants of health that have made Black Americans more susceptible to preventable illnesses and a shortened lifespan. Shanasha Whitson is a public...
MINNESOTA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Senator introduces Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act

Senator Cory Booker, D, N.J. has introduced legislation that would place the liability for responsible disaster mitigation on animal agriculture “corporations and industrial operators” by requiring those entities to register with USDA, submit disaster preparedness plans, and pay a fee to establish a fund focused on disaster events. The new fund, the High-Risk AFO Disaster Mitigation Fund, would be utilized to enforce disaster mitigation plans and ensure that the most humane practices are used if depopulation is absolutely necessary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy