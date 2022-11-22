ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

fox17.com

Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation

Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said its drug division took Robert Carper Jr. into custody on Wednesday, Nov....
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

16-Year-Old Martin Domingo Still Missing

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 16-year-old Martin Domingo. On November 14, the Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that Martin left home for school but did not show up. Martin is believed to be hiding out with work associates. Relatives in Guatemala have been in contact with him. He is believed to be in Cumberland County. ​
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters

(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
NASHVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
Sumner County Source

Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case

From Hendersonville Police Department 11/21/2022 On 10-28-2022, between 10:45 am and 1:30 pm, a local Hendersonville resident was the victim of a vehicle burglary at a local venue. The victim had his wallet and credit cards stolen during the burglary. A picture attached to this release is one of the individuals connected to this investigation. […] The post Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case appeared first on Sumner County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject

The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN

