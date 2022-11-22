Read full article on original website
Suspect Has Active Arrest Warrant for Indecent Exposure in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Anthony Arbolay Bauza. Anthony Arbolay Bauza currently has an active arrest warrant for indecent exposure that occured on 11-24-22. If you have any information regarding Anthony’s location, contact the Gallatin Police Department or Officer House with the Gallatin Police Department at [email...
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
Man charged with assaulting officers in East Nashville
The incident happened on Main Street near South Fifth Street around 7 p.m.
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
wnky.com
2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
2 people shot after funeral service at Bordeaux church
Two people were reportedly shot outside a church in Bordeaux after attending a funeral for another victim of gun violence on Saturday.
WKRN
Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said its drug division took Robert Carper Jr. into custody on Wednesday, Nov....
waewradio.com
16-Year-Old Martin Domingo Still Missing
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 16-year-old Martin Domingo. On November 14, the Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that Martin left home for school but did not show up. Martin is believed to be hiding out with work associates. Relatives in Guatemala have been in contact with him. He is believed to be in Cumberland County.
Man's best friend helping officers crack child exploitation cases
Child exploitation cases are increasing across the country and detectives are working hard to lock up offenders. In Tennessee, officers are getting some assistance from man's best friend.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters
(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
WSMV
Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case
From Hendersonville Police Department 11/21/2022 On 10-28-2022, between 10:45 am and 1:30 pm, a local Hendersonville resident was the victim of a vehicle burglary at a local venue. The victim had his wallet and credit cards stolen during the burglary. A picture attached to this release is one of the individuals connected to this investigation. […] The post Hendersonville Police Looking for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary Case appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WSMV
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
High-speed chase ends in rollover crash; drugs, guns found in wrecked vehicle
Two Nashville men were hospitalized after a high-speed chase and radical rollover crash on Interstate 840. When officers inspected the car, they found four pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, three handguns, and an assault-style rifle.
Safe Surrender event gives individuals with warrants ‘peace of mind’ for the holidays
A Nashville church will transform into a courtroom and offices as individuals who have outstanding warrants against them in Davidson County will be allowed to safely surrender to law enforcement.
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
Woman dead after being hit by car Friday evening
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Dickerson Pike Friday evening.
