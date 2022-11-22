Alex Trebek had a lot to say about Jeopardy! in his memoir, The Answer Is…:Reflections on My Life. From being silly on the show to expensive hairpieces and celebrity contestants, Trebek discussed what it was like to be the quiz show host for 37 years. Before the host passed away in January 2021, he shared many of his thoughts on the show. However, his opinion on Celebrity Jeopardy! is something die-hard fans need to consider before criticizing the spin-off.

