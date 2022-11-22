Read full article on original website
suggest.com
Get To Know Josh Brolin’s Producer Sister, Molly Elizabeth Brolin￼
The Brolin family sure is loaded with talent. The family’s patriarch, James, has been busy acting in TV series and films since 1960. His son Josh achieved fame in movies like Milk (2008) and True Grit (2010). James’ wife since 1998 is legendary singer, actress, and director Barbra Streisand. His former wife is actress Jan Smithers.
Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards And Said They Kiss "Like Teenagers"
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
suggest.com
Linda Ronstadt Discusses Why She’s Not Letting Her Disease Stop Her From Living, Despite Losing Singing Voice
Linda Ronstadt is a musical chameleon. “The First Lady of Rock” won Grammys not just for her rock music but also for her country, Latin, and pop hits. Starting off as a singer in a folk trio with her siblings at the age of 14, Ronstadt was at the top of the charts for decades. However, she retired from singing over ten years ago after being diagnosed with an incurable disease and losing her singing voice. The icon isn’t letting that stop her from living.
suggest.com
Alex Trebek’s Opinion On ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Difficulty Is Something Die-Hard Fans Need To Read
Alex Trebek had a lot to say about Jeopardy! in his memoir, The Answer Is…:Reflections on My Life. From being silly on the show to expensive hairpieces and celebrity contestants, Trebek discussed what it was like to be the quiz show host for 37 years. Before the host passed away in January 2021, he shared many of his thoughts on the show. However, his opinion on Celebrity Jeopardy! is something die-hard fans need to consider before criticizing the spin-off.
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.
What You've Been Cleaning Wrong And How To Do It Properly According To The Internet
"The golden rule is don't mix cleaning products!"
suggest.com
Kelsey Grammer Opens Up About Strained Relationship With His Daughter Ahead Of Their Christmas Movie
Kelsey Grammer is playing a role in the new Christmas movie, 12 Days of Christmas Eve, that he’s prepared for his whole life. Starring in the film with his daughter, Spencer Grammer, the two play a father and daughter duo with a strained relationship. Turns out, the two didn’t...
