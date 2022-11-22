ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
suggest.com

Get To Know Josh Brolin’s Producer Sister, Molly Elizabeth Brolin￼

The Brolin family sure is loaded with talent. The family’s patriarch, James, has been busy acting in TV series and films since 1960. His son Josh achieved fame in movies like Milk (2008) and True Grit (2010). James’ wife since 1998 is legendary singer, actress, and director Barbra Streisand. His former wife is actress Jan Smithers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
suggest.com

Linda Ronstadt Discusses Why She’s Not Letting Her Disease Stop Her From Living, Despite Losing Singing Voice

Linda Ronstadt is a musical chameleon. “The First Lady of Rock” won Grammys not just for her rock music but also for her country, Latin, and pop hits. Starting off as a singer in a folk trio with her siblings at the age of 14, Ronstadt was at the top of the charts for decades. However, she retired from singing over ten years ago after being diagnosed with an incurable disease and losing her singing voice. The icon isn’t letting that stop her from living.
ARIZONA STATE
suggest.com

Alex Trebek’s Opinion On ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Difficulty Is Something Die-Hard Fans Need To Read

Alex Trebek had a lot to say about Jeopardy! in his memoir, The Answer Is…:Reflections on My Life. From being silly on the show to expensive hairpieces and celebrity contestants, Trebek discussed what it was like to be the quiz show host for 37 years. Before the host passed away in January 2021, he shared many of his thoughts on the show. However, his opinion on Celebrity Jeopardy! is something die-hard fans need to consider before criticizing the spin-off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy