EXPECT DELAYS: Thanksgiving travel in Colorado to return to "pre-pandemic levels"

File photo. Photo Credit: FatCamera (iStock).

Coloradans that are planning to road trip to their Thanksgiving destinations this week should prepare for increasingly congested roads and possible weather concerns as the week continues.

A recent report from AAA is predicting that more Coloradans will take to the roads this Thanksgiving week than in 2021, with a full blown return to "pre-pandemic levels" of traffic.

The report found that 951,000 Coloradans are expected to travel at least 50,000 miles for the holiday. According to AAA, that is an estimated 26,000 more than last year.

“With the excitement or stress of the holiday, sometimes we forget that the extended Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on our roadways,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol in a news release.

“As you set your departure day, pick a time that allows you to begin well rested and check the weather forecast here and along your route.”

The National Weather Service is calling for more snow in Colorado beginning late on Wednesday and into Thanksgiving day in the high country. This storm is not expected to drop significant snow, but could impact travel, including on Interstate 70. Take weather into consideration when planning your trip this week.

“Give people space on the roads and a little grace. Remember what it is like driving through a new neighborhood or town for the first time. It can be intimidating and a bit confusing. Let’s make sure we do our part to have patience and be safe on the roads so that no one is missing from the holiday table," Col. Packard said.