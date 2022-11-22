Craig's Compassionate Café to serve community Thanksgiving dinner

Dinner will be available to anyone in he community on Thanksgiving Day, and will provide a delicious traditional menu

Once again, Craig's Compassionate Café and Redemption House Ministries will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner for the community on Thanksgiving Day.

They will be serving a traditional dinner, including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and a vegetable. There will be take-home containers and there will be to-go dinners for those who desire that. They will have volunteers helping with dinner. Dinner is available for anyone who wishes to join them on Thanksgiving Day.

They are taking donations to help with the food cost of the dinner. They can be brought by the Nazarene Church or a donation sent to P.O. Box 1762, Prineville. Donors can also go to the website, at www.prinevillleministry.com. For those who wish to donate food, they can bring it by Craig's Café, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

"Our donations are really down right now. As a matter of fact, I am getting really concerned. We really could use some help, financially," commented Director Cindy Burback.

Their donations depend on grants and gifts from the community.

Currently, Burback is the director of not only Redemption House Ministries — a women and children's shelter — but she oversees two other programs, including the men's shelter in Crook County, Regeneration House, and Craig's Compassionate Café.

As the cold weather increases, the need for shelter and food also increases in the community.

The Redemption House Ministry reaches out to the community to those who have need for food and shelter. Their kitchen, Craig's Compassionate Café, is open to the public at 780 East First St. and greets visitors and volunteers every weekday morning.

The café is part of the outreach of Redemption House Ministries, a 501c3, faith-based nonprofit, which is located within the Church of the Nazarene building on East First Street. The mission at Redemption House Ministries is not only to provide a nourishing meal for those who find themselves in a tough situation but for shelter and a warm bed. It also serves a deeper goal, which is to "uproot the seed of fear inherent in those who experience homelessness and to re-plant seeds of hope into those who have lost this necessity," as explained on the Redemption House website.

Burback went on to emphasize the ministry provides a path for clients to better their lives and provides temporary shelter to those in need.

"It is because of this shelter and the work that we are now doing, in trying to get help for these people — that we are actually stepping up to the plate. And it's because of what we do that they are not on the steps of businesses, and we are getting the help in getting them placed where they need to be," she added.

She noted that due to lack of mental health services, they continue to try to get these people help and get them off the streets.

"We are in the fight like everybody else, we just happen to be at the bottom rung."

Sidebar

Redemption House Ministries and Craig's Compassionate Cafe

Address: Church of the Nazarene, 780 East First Street

Director: Cindy Burback

Phone: 541-362-5642

Community Thanksgiving dinner available on Thanksgiving Day

Serving traditional dinner: Turkey, Ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and a vegetable.

Donations are welcome

