ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Letters to editor

By Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0jKATX0e00 What a joy to see Veterans Day Parade turnout; Shocked to see the Bowman Museum levy fail

What a joy to see Veterans Day Parade turnout

I just came home from the Veterans Day Parade. What a joy to see so many people, young and old and all in between, who braved the cold, cloudy weather. I was surprised to see so many young family with small children, all bundled up, smiling and shouting, "Thank you!" and waving flags. It made my eyes leak. Good job, Dad and Mom, you have made my day. God bless you all.

Joyce Tuter

Prineville

Shocked to see the Bowman Museum levy fail

When in Prineville, I enjoy visiting the Bowman Museum.

The reason for this letter is I'm shocked the levy to support the museum was turned down.

Prineville is lucky to have such a nice museum and deserves to be supported. Personally, I'm going to donate money to help and hope others in Crook County.

I'm a Prineville native. Although I don't live there now, I feel obligated to help. Come on all of you, do like I'm going to do, donate.

Vern Staley

Stayton, Oregon

The Republican leadership in the U.S. needs to change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jKATX0e00

The lack of effectiveness of the Republican party was on full display this election cycle. With exception to a few individual races, and other than winning control of the House, the overall results were nothing close to the red wave that should have occurred, based upon economic realities alone.

Call it an opportunity squandered by Republican leadership, who obviously had no clue to what the voting public would do. In spite of $5 gas and inflation eating 8% of their income, many voters signed on for a continuation of Biden's policies. The logic escapes me; could it be that subsidies are covering much of the inflationary realities for certain groups?

Regardless, the Republican leadership in place now is misdirected and abysmal. Mindsets or people need to change, starting with Mitch McConnell and RNC Chairman Michael Steele, including anybody else commanding party influence who believes the party is currently on the right track.

Also, moving away from Donald Trump — high intellect observers now recognize that Donald Trump is more anchor than than he is sail and needs to step aside or be voted aside.

Kevin McCarthy is likely the new Speaker of the House. With control of the House, perhaps Republicans can neutralize Biden's hell-bent efforts to establish government-will-take-care-of-you-better-than-you-can socialism and permanent Democratic control of the U.S.

Oversight committees may get accurate answers to topics such as Hunter Biden's business dealings and from the Department of Homeland Security Director Mayorkas, who steadfastly claims our southern boarder is secure while ignoring existing immigration laws with blatant impunity, allowing undocumented thousands to come to the U.S.

It's likely that what we hear about or can see — such as the bus load of young, nicely dressed Latino men each with a cell phone my wife and I observed not long ago at a rest stop south of Chemult — is only the tip of an iceberg. It's a bleak picture for those not aligned with far-left policies. Frustrating as well with elections two years apart and our state's current U.S. Senators aligned tightly to Democratic Party ideals. Writing to either or both of them is what we all should do. But expectations of forthcoming change conservatives could support is not likely. Nevertheless, optimism should prevail and writing to them or directly to other Senators is something we all can do.

Al Phillips

Prineville

Lemon Gulch is bad idea and should have an EIS

The Lemon Gulch project in Lemon Creek is a bad idea because it will damage land and vegetation, disturb wildlife, reduce forest resilience and increase wildfire threat in Oregon's driest, most at-risk-of-wildfire region.

How does this project not warrant an EIS vs. EA?

I'm an avid outdoorsman, as well as avid mountain biker who rides trails in the Ochoco region. I oppose the creation of parking lots, restrooms or the use of machinery to build trails that alter the natural complexion of the forest floor in the Lemon Creek drainage. The environmental sensitivity of Lemon Creek drainage will be easily damaged by large groups of riders drawn to it by advertising and publicity. Natural forest-loving riders can eventually find already-existing trails on their own in smaller numbers, not in throngs being shuttled to the tops of trails by school buses, as is planned at Lemon Creek.

The Lemon Gulch Project demands an EIS!

I say this from experience riding in the Ochoco National Forest, as well as from riding throughout the now vastly human- and machine-altered Cascades.

John Frachella

Mitchell

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bendsource.com

Sheriffs Need to Follow the Laws. All of Them.

After an election, as voters, we hope to take a collective breath, look around at the changes on the horizon due to our collective decisions and as winners and losers move forward with those changes, knowing they came from our collective will. That's democracy, plain and simple. Many had a collective sigh of relief after this last election that the majority of voters still believe in the rule of law and in accepting the outcomes of elections, even if some of our purported leaders did not.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Crook County sheriff, other sheriffs, sound off on Measure 114

Sheriff John Gautney expects measure to get challenged in court, calls it unconstitutionalCrook County Sheriff John Gautney has twice spoken out publicly against Measure 114, a controversial gun control measure calling it unconstitutional. However, at this point, it appears the local sheriff's office will still enforce the law once it takes effect in January. "Ballot Measure 114 is bad for the state and is a direct attack on your constitutional rights under the Second Amendment," Gautney stated in a public letter posted to the sheriff's office's Facebook page prior to the election. "The proponents of this ballot measure would have...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Happy endings: A Crook County woman's citizenship story

Local resident, Karen George, shares her naturalization story and the process by which she became a United States citizen from England The process to become a United States citizen, or naturalization, requires copious steps and a minimum of five years of being a permanent resident. Prineville resident, Karen George, knows the process very well, as she obtained her citizenship less than one year ago — a process and accomplishment of which she is immensely proud. Over a cup of English tea, George unfurled her experience — which she speaks of fondly — of becoming an American citizen. Naturalization is commonly...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond Holiday Village Market is back

The Redmond Holiday Village Market opened for the season Friday. But don’t worry if you missed it. There are more chances coming. The event is held in Centennial Park with food, crafts, toys and more. The vendors will be back out on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
REDMOND, OR
kpq.com

Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth

A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Central Oregonian

Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat

Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Humane Society of Central Oregon offers ‘Black Furday and Saturday’ adoption fees special

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Humane Society of Central Oregon is having a “Black Furday and Saturday” adoption special this week, Nov. 26-26. Featured animals during Black Furday will receive 75% off their adoption fee. Reduced fee valid for all featured animals adopted on Nov. 25-26. The “Black Furday” adoption special begins at 10 a.m., when the animal shelter doors open for adoptions.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Time is perfect to give back to the community

We are approaching a time of year where giving opportunities might be greater than any other on the calendarSmall communities like Prineville rely on a community spirit and pride that encourages its residents to support one another with their free time and their resources. Covering numerous events throughout the year, it doesn't take long to witness it in action — dozens of people volunteering to ensure events have the manpower to enjoy success, folks displaying their sometimes astounding generosity, donating money and goods or services to a host of causes that pop in the community year after year. A D...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Voters should not have rejected the museum levy

Its defeat at the ballot box was nothing short of a punch to the gut of Crook County prideIt's not often that election results are truly viewed as shocking. Truman over Dewey for President perhaps comes to mind — who could forget the famous shot of Harry S. Truman holding up a paper incorrectly proclaiming, "Dewey Defeats Truman!" because the media was so certain of his victory that they jumped the gun on printing the results. But in Crook County, it is absolutely reasonable and fitting to add the Bowman Museum tax levy increase failure to the list of...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1947: Largest timber sale announced

1997: The library board of trustees gathers to discuss location of new library 110 years ago November 7, 1912 Nothing to it but (Woodrow) Wilson. Even Crook County gave him a plurality. He received 956 votes; William H. Taft 658, Theodore Roosevelt 556, Debs 207. Wilson carried 39 states, Teddy six and Taft three. Sinnot was elected congressman in this district. Bell beat Allen for the office of district attorney by a decisive majority. Women's suffrage carried by a big majority. Single tax was snowed under. It is nip and tuck between Selling and Lane for U.S. senatorship. G. Springer...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon

Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Some sheriffs won't enforce new gun restrictions

Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 but opposition still remains in official quarters.Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says his office will not enforce Measure 114, joining a growing number of sheriffs statewide who are pushing back against the state's newest gun-control bill. One of the nation's strictest gun-control measures, Measure 114 bans the sale of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds and requires safety training and a permit for purchasing a gun. Its narrow passage in last week's election was applauded by gun-control proponents who say it can help curb a rise in gun violence and was derided by...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Bend rapper again gives back to those in need with free Thanksgiving meal

For a fifth year, Bend rapper JMeast staged (and cooked) a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday at the Domino Room, which he funded at first but now has donations and a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/j-meast-and-domino-room-free-thanksgiving-dinner. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Hospice Christmas Auction returns to in person event in Prineville

Free open house planned Friday night to let people see trees and quilts up for bid before the Saturday auction For the first time in three years, the St. Charles Hospice Christmas Auction will take place in person at its traditional location, and organizers expect a packed house. "People are really excited to be back in person and being able to support a program that is really emotional and heartfelt for a lot of folks," said Event Coordinator Brandi Ebner. "Our biggest support comes from people who have personally experienced the value of hospice." For more than 30 years, the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Cricket Wireless opens store in Prineville

The phone service provider also partners with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help lower the cost of service for qualifying households, in addition to a variety of plans and options As of June 2022, Prineville gained a new cell phone service provider. Located at 449 NW Third St., the new Prineville Cricket cell phone provider is located between Cougar Cuts and H&R Block. Cricket is a franchise of Spacetel for Cricket Wireless. Cricket offers the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is a federal program that helps lower the cost of service for qualifying households. It is an affordable connectivity...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Readying for careers at COCC Redmond

Combining standalone technical programs and diverse learning opportunities, COCC's Redmond campus gets futures in gear In the hybrid-electric automotive technology center at Central Oregon Community College's (COCC) Redmond campus, a five-bay learning lab opens the doors to the latest in hybrid-vehicle and electric-vehicle training. Here, a half-dozen instructional cars and the latest industry credentialing prime an inspiring learning experience. Tucker Hess, now a service technician with Tesla, remembers the feeling. "I loved rebuilding engines, but electric machines just hit differently," said Hess, who graduated from the program with his Master Automotive Technician Certificate of Completion. "Specifically, the idea that one...
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville man waiting for double lung transplant

Leon Rayevich was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare lung disease that he contracted while working in airplane maintenance for the Air Force, and now he and his family are in need of financial helpApproximately four years ago, 63-year-old Leon Rayevich was diagnosed with a lung disease, even though he was an otherwise healthy man. Rayevich is currently in Seattle, Washington, awaiting a double lung transplant. Family and friends have set up a go-fund me account to help the family with expenses, which continue to multiply. Rayevich is a United States Airforce veteran, and recently put in his last day,...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

How have Oregon crops fared this year?

Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades. Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets. A D V E R T...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Stephenson claims win for Oregon state labor commissioner

Portland civil rights lawyer has big lead over former Bend legislator Cheri Helt for the nonpartisan office.Christina Stephenson has claimed victory over Cheri Helt in the race for Oregon state labor commissioner. Election results posted as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when nearly 1 million votes were tallied, show Stephenson with 60% of the vote and Helt with 39%. They are seeking to succeed Val Hoyle of Springfield, who is vacating the office in a bid for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House. Stephenson is a civil rights lawyer in Portland who lives in Washington County. She will...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
965
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy