Small Business Saturday slated for Nov. 26 in Prineville

With Thanksgiving on the cusp, and Black Friday just around the corner, local businesses will once again be hosting Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

Sandwiched between the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday will be held in Prineville's downtown businesses. Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce Director Kim Daniels works with the Chamber and local businesses to coordinate the event.

"Our job here at the Chamber is two-fold," said Daniels. "We are here to help our businesses thrive and provide them with the tools to do so and to promote Prineville and bring in those from outside of our community. Small Business Saturday is an event that helps us do both."

The event is a day dedicated to celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to shop at local establishments. This year, Small Business Saturday takes place between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. American Express started Small Business Saturday to give small, locally owned businesses a boost amidst the hustle and bustle of Black Friday.

The movement gained significant traction in 2011, when the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution supporting the day. Since then, Small Business Saturday has grown into a national movement, with more than $120 billion in spending reported during the last 10 years.

"Join us for Small Business Saturday," concluded Daniels. "Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. On this date we promote shopping locally at our small businesses, promote the sales and specials from our members and hand out swag bags to those shopping."

Sidebar

Small Business Saturday

When: Nov. 26

Where: Downtown Prineville businesses

For more information: Kim Daniels, Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce, 541-447-6304