ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Small Business Saturday slated for Nov. 26 in Prineville

By Ramona McCallister
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ul235_0jKATVFC00 Small Business Saturday will be held in downtown businesses the day after Black Friday

With Thanksgiving on the cusp, and Black Friday just around the corner, local businesses will once again be hosting Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

Sandwiched between the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday will be held in Prineville's downtown businesses. Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce Director Kim Daniels works with the Chamber and local businesses to coordinate the event.

"Our job here at the Chamber is two-fold," said Daniels. "We are here to help our businesses thrive and provide them with the tools to do so and to promote Prineville and bring in those from outside of our community. Small Business Saturday is an event that helps us do both."

The event is a day dedicated to celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to shop at local establishments. This year, Small Business Saturday takes place between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. American Express started Small Business Saturday to give small, locally owned businesses a boost amidst the hustle and bustle of Black Friday.

The movement gained significant traction in 2011, when the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution supporting the day. Since then, Small Business Saturday has grown into a national movement, with more than $120 billion in spending reported during the last 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jKATVFC00

"Join us for Small Business Saturday," concluded Daniels. "Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. On this date we promote shopping locally at our small businesses, promote the sales and specials from our members and hand out swag bags to those shopping."

Sidebar

Small Business Saturday

When: Nov. 26

Where: Downtown Prineville businesses

For more information: Kim Daniels, Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce, 541-447-6304

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Time is perfect to give back to the community

We are approaching a time of year where giving opportunities might be greater than any other on the calendarSmall communities like Prineville rely on a community spirit and pride that encourages its residents to support one another with their free time and their resources. Covering numerous events throughout the year, it doesn't take long to witness it in action — dozens of people volunteering to ensure events have the manpower to enjoy success, folks displaying their sometimes astounding generosity, donating money and goods or services to a host of causes that pop in the community year after year. A D...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Craig's Compassionate Café to serve community Thanksgiving dinner

Dinner will be available to anyone in he community on Thanksgiving Day, and will provide a delicious traditional menu Once again, Craig's Compassionate Café and Redemption House Ministries will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner for the community on Thanksgiving Day. They will be serving a traditional dinner, including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and a vegetable. There will be take-home containers and there will be to-go dinners for those who desire that. They will have volunteers helping with dinner. Dinner is available for anyone who wishes to join them on Thanksgiving Day. They are taking donations to help with the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Humane Society of Central Oregon offers ‘Black Furday and Saturday’ adoption fees special

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Humane Society of Central Oregon is having a “Black Furday and Saturday” adoption special this week, Nov. 26-26. Featured animals during Black Furday will receive 75% off their adoption fee. Reduced fee valid for all featured animals adopted on Nov. 25-26. The “Black Furday” adoption special begins at 10 a.m., when the animal shelter doors open for adoptions.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time

A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

The Crook County guy who brings old things back to life

Ron Ashley is known for refurbishing old things in wood, metal, machinery, and engines. He has renovated tractors and cars and trucks, and most of them are still running and on the road Many folks find hobbies that they enjoy, and some find hobbies that last a lifetime and bring them a great deal of joy. At 91 years old, Ron Ashley can be found most days in his large shop off of Lynn Boulevard, working on an engine, piece of machinery or any number of mechanical projects. He enjoys bringing old things back to life and researching mysterious antiques....
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1912: Coffee bean grows in arid Crook County

1947: Officials issue warning to locals of danger of possession of war trophies brought back home from battle 110 years ago November 21, 1912 There is one exhibit in the Land Products B Show where the coffee bean can be found as it grows. Amazing as it may seem, that exhibit is from Crook County, the semi-arid realm where there are cold nights the year through and where dry-farming methods are necessary. The coffee has been grown on a mere bush, which the expert manager of the exhibit, Jack Summers, has nursed to maturity, just to show what he can...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Hospice Christmas Auction returns to in person event in Prineville

Free open house planned Friday night to let people see trees and quilts up for bid before the Saturday auction For the first time in three years, the St. Charles Hospice Christmas Auction will take place in person at its traditional location, and organizers expect a packed house. "People are really excited to be back in person and being able to support a program that is really emotional and heartfelt for a lot of folks," said Event Coordinator Brandi Ebner. "Our biggest support comes from people who have personally experienced the value of hospice." For more than 30 years, the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon

Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Readying for careers at COCC Redmond

Combining standalone technical programs and diverse learning opportunities, COCC's Redmond campus gets futures in gear In the hybrid-electric automotive technology center at Central Oregon Community College's (COCC) Redmond campus, a five-bay learning lab opens the doors to the latest in hybrid-vehicle and electric-vehicle training. Here, a half-dozen instructional cars and the latest industry credentialing prime an inspiring learning experience. Tucker Hess, now a service technician with Tesla, remembers the feeling. "I loved rebuilding engines, but electric machines just hit differently," said Hess, who graduated from the program with his Master Automotive Technician Certificate of Completion. "Specifically, the idea that one...
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County sheriff, other sheriffs, sound off on Measure 114

Sheriff John Gautney expects measure to get challenged in court, calls it unconstitutionalCrook County Sheriff John Gautney has twice spoken out publicly against Measure 114, a controversial gun control measure calling it unconstitutional. However, at this point, it appears the local sheriff's office will still enforce the law once it takes effect in January. "Ballot Measure 114 is bad for the state and is a direct attack on your constitutional rights under the Second Amendment," Gautney stated in a public letter posted to the sheriff's office's Facebook page prior to the election. "The proponents of this ballot measure would have...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Cricket Wireless opens store in Prineville

The phone service provider also partners with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help lower the cost of service for qualifying households, in addition to a variety of plans and options As of June 2022, Prineville gained a new cell phone service provider. Located at 449 NW Third St., the new Prineville Cricket cell phone provider is located between Cougar Cuts and H&R Block. Cricket is a franchise of Spacetel for Cricket Wireless. Cricket offers the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is a federal program that helps lower the cost of service for qualifying households. It is an affordable connectivity...
PRINEVILLE, OR
bendsource.com

Sheriffs Need to Follow the Laws. All of Them.

After an election, as voters, we hope to take a collective breath, look around at the changes on the horizon due to our collective decisions and as winners and losers move forward with those changes, knowing they came from our collective will. That's democracy, plain and simple. Many had a collective sigh of relief after this last election that the majority of voters still believe in the rule of law and in accepting the outcomes of elections, even if some of our purported leaders did not.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Happy endings: A Crook County woman's citizenship story

Local resident, Karen George, shares her naturalization story and the process by which she became a United States citizen from England The process to become a United States citizen, or naturalization, requires copious steps and a minimum of five years of being a permanent resident. Prineville resident, Karen George, knows the process very well, as she obtained her citizenship less than one year ago — a process and accomplishment of which she is immensely proud. Over a cup of English tea, George unfurled her experience — which she speaks of fondly — of becoming an American citizen. Naturalization is commonly...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County artist has display of electric guitars at library

JD Grinnell is a diversified artist, with his display of electric guitars on display at the Crook County Library, along with his oil paintingsLocal artist, JD Grinnell, exemplifies his diversity on art forms, from oil paintings to his own crafted electric guitar collection. The oil paintings of Grinnell grace the walls of Rick Steber & Company—Makers, the Prineville St. Charles Health Center and the Crook County Library. For art enthusiasts, his works personify the high desert and Central Oregon culture. In addition to these works of art, Grinnell also has a collection of electric guitars that he has built and...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Voters should not have rejected the museum levy

Its defeat at the ballot box was nothing short of a punch to the gut of Crook County prideIt's not often that election results are truly viewed as shocking. Truman over Dewey for President perhaps comes to mind — who could forget the famous shot of Harry S. Truman holding up a paper incorrectly proclaiming, "Dewey Defeats Truman!" because the media was so certain of his victory that they jumped the gun on printing the results. But in Crook County, it is absolutely reasonable and fitting to add the Bowman Museum tax levy increase failure to the list of...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat

Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Ladies Night is back in Prineville

The popular shopping event will be Nov. 10, with lots of specials and goodies throughout the week at participating businesses A favorite shopping event will be happening this weekend, with fun and savings throughout the rest of the week. A longstanding tradition, Ladies Night, has been offered by a core group of businesses in downtown Prineville for a number of years. Even during the pandemic, participating merchants found a way to improvise and offer a modified version of the event. Ladies Night will take place Nov. 10, beginning at 4 p.m., and last until 8 p.m. Shoppers can access information...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Some sheriffs won't enforce new gun restrictions

Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 but opposition still remains in official quarters.Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says his office will not enforce Measure 114, joining a growing number of sheriffs statewide who are pushing back against the state's newest gun-control bill. One of the nation's strictest gun-control measures, Measure 114 bans the sale of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds and requires safety training and a permit for purchasing a gun. Its narrow passage in last week's election was applauded by gun-control proponents who say it can help curb a rise in gun violence and was derided by...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
965
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy