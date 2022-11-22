ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Forest Service releases Lemon Gulch EA

By Jason Chaney
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0jKATQpZ00 Provides six alternatives for the controversial mountain bike trail proposal; document available for view

Lemon Gulch trail system stakeholders now have several new multiple options to consider following Ochoco National Forest's release of an Environmental Assessment.

The initial trail complex proposal call for a system of trials on the west side of the Lookout Mountain Ranger District, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville. The Environmental Assessment analyzes and compares five action alternatives ranging from 19-52 miles of trail and includes a "no action" alternative.

Forest officials stated that the preferred alternative (alternative 6) involves the construction of 27.5 non-motorized miles of trail. They point out that it provides a much smaller footprint than the original proposal, based on key issues raised in earlier phases of the project, as well as individual and group meetings with permittees, community members and elected officials. They added that alternative 6 also reduces trail density in some areas specifically to address wildlife and grazing concerns, while still maintaining a complete mix of trail opportunity.

"After over a year of meeting with our Tribal partners from the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, Crook County community leaders, grazing permittees, stakeholders and interested parties, we are happy to be releasing the draft environmental assessment for public comment," said Lookout Mountain District Ranger Slater Turner.

Turner went on to say that the project was originally released to the public in a scoping document in March 2021 after being submitted as part of a larger Forest-wide proposal by Ochoco Trails, a grassroots group of non-motorized trail users interested in expanding trail access on the forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jKATQpZ00

"The Forest Service took feedback from the public and worked to address the issues raised by incorporating resource protection measures and developing several alternatives," he added. "This Draft Environmental Assessment is the culmination of those conversations and feedback."

The first public rumblings about the Lemon Gulch proposal emerged during a local town hall held during the summer of 2021 by U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz. The proposal dominated much of the Q&A portion of the meeting, as people raised concerns about how the trail system would impact grazing permits and forest health and how many people the trail system would attract to the area.

The trail system proposal continued to be a lightning rod in the community, with opposition culminating in a town hall held this past April, filling Carey Foster Hall.

Don't Bend Prineville, the group that hosted the town hall, pointed to documents proposing a maximum of 52 miles of single-track trails that would be opened to hiking and mountain biking and feature parking and trailhead areas at the top, middle and bottom of the system. The organization and others in the audience said the mountain bike trail system, as proposed, would be too large and cause problems with traffic, cattle grazing and wildlife habitat in the area.

Proponents of the proposal did not speak at the town hall, but Ochoco Trails representative Darlene Henderson responded to opponents of the proposal in a guest opinion piece submitted a couple weeks later.

She stated that Ochoco Trails started its collaboration by examining the existing non-motorized trails on Ochoco National Forest. The group determined that the existing trail supply does not meet the current demand.

"Given its size, the Forest has relatively few trails," Henderson said. "In addition, many of the existing trails are located far from Prineville, and a number of the trails were created by pack trains to carry supplies to mine sites, so they don't offer an enjoyable trail experience. Consequently, most trail use in the Ochocos is concentrated on a few very popular trails."

After several years of collaboration, Ochoco Trails developed a plan for an expanded set of non-motorized trails to provide the types of experiences various trail-users desire. Henderson stressed that the submitted plan is a "wish list" of trail ideas to improve recreational opportunities for hikers, horseback riders and mountain bike riders while protecting wildlife and other natural resources.

She went on to state that participants in Ochoco Trails' development of a trail proposal "included representatives of Oregon Equestrian Trails, Back County Horsemen, the Crook County Chapter of Central Oregon Trail Alliance, the Oregon Hunters' Association, Oregon Wild, an individual rancher and grazing permittee, hikers and the Chamber of Commerce."

"In addition, the Forest Service and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife offered natural resource-related feedback on our discussions," she said.

Members of the public are invited to view and comment on the new draft Environmental Assessment by visiting the project web page, www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58831.

"We have taken great care in incorporating a wide variety of comments and look forward to hearing feedback on these alternatives," Turner said.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1912: Coffee bean grows in arid Crook County

1947: Officials issue warning to locals of danger of possession of war trophies brought back home from battle 110 years ago November 21, 1912 There is one exhibit in the Land Products B Show where the coffee bean can be found as it grows. Amazing as it may seem, that exhibit is from Crook County, the semi-arid realm where there are cold nights the year through and where dry-farming methods are necessary. The coffee has been grown on a mere bush, which the expert manager of the exhibit, Jack Summers, has nursed to maturity, just to show what he can...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

The Crook County guy who brings old things back to life

Ron Ashley is known for refurbishing old things in wood, metal, machinery, and engines. He has renovated tractors and cars and trucks, and most of them are still running and on the road Many folks find hobbies that they enjoy, and some find hobbies that last a lifetime and bring them a great deal of joy. At 91 years old, Ron Ashley can be found most days in his large shop off of Lynn Boulevard, working on an engine, piece of machinery or any number of mechanical projects. He enjoys bringing old things back to life and researching mysterious antiques....
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County sheriff, other sheriffs, sound off on Measure 114

Sheriff John Gautney expects measure to get challenged in court, calls it unconstitutionalCrook County Sheriff John Gautney has twice spoken out publicly against Measure 114, a controversial gun control measure calling it unconstitutional. However, at this point, it appears the local sheriff's office will still enforce the law once it takes effect in January. "Ballot Measure 114 is bad for the state and is a direct attack on your constitutional rights under the Second Amendment," Gautney stated in a public letter posted to the sheriff's office's Facebook page prior to the election. "The proponents of this ballot measure would have...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon

Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Letters to editor

What a joy to see Veterans Day Parade turnout; Shocked to see the Bowman Museum levy failWhat a joy to see Veterans Day Parade turnout I just came home from the Veterans Day Parade. What a joy to see so many people, young and old and all in between, who braved the cold, cloudy weather. I was surprised to see so many young family with small children, all bundled up, smiling and shouting, "Thank you!" and waving flags. It made my eyes leak. Good job, Dad and Mom, you have made my day. God bless you all. Joyce Tuter Prineville...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Happy endings: A Crook County woman's citizenship story

Local resident, Karen George, shares her naturalization story and the process by which she became a United States citizen from England The process to become a United States citizen, or naturalization, requires copious steps and a minimum of five years of being a permanent resident. Prineville resident, Karen George, knows the process very well, as she obtained her citizenship less than one year ago — a process and accomplishment of which she is immensely proud. Over a cup of English tea, George unfurled her experience — which she speaks of fondly — of becoming an American citizen. Naturalization is commonly...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Time is perfect to give back to the community

We are approaching a time of year where giving opportunities might be greater than any other on the calendarSmall communities like Prineville rely on a community spirit and pride that encourages its residents to support one another with their free time and their resources. Covering numerous events throughout the year, it doesn't take long to witness it in action — dozens of people volunteering to ensure events have the manpower to enjoy success, folks displaying their sometimes astounding generosity, donating money and goods or services to a host of causes that pop in the community year after year. A D...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Small Business Saturday slated for Nov. 26 in Prineville

Small Business Saturday will be held in downtown businesses the day after Black Friday With Thanksgiving on the cusp, and Black Friday just around the corner, local businesses will once again be hosting Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Sandwiched between the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday will be held in Prineville's downtown businesses. Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce Director Kim Daniels works with the Chamber and local businesses to coordinate the event. "Our job here at the Chamber is two-fold," said Daniels. "We are here to help our businesses thrive and provide them with...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Craig's Compassionate Café to serve community Thanksgiving dinner

Dinner will be available to anyone in he community on Thanksgiving Day, and will provide a delicious traditional menu Once again, Craig's Compassionate Café and Redemption House Ministries will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner for the community on Thanksgiving Day. They will be serving a traditional dinner, including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and a vegetable. There will be take-home containers and there will be to-go dinners for those who desire that. They will have volunteers helping with dinner. Dinner is available for anyone who wishes to join them on Thanksgiving Day. They are taking donations to help with the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville man dies in crash on U.S. Highway 97

Theodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday evening after colliding with a FreightlinerTheodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday, Nov. 16 after a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 97, at milepost 76 near Pony Butte Road and Ashwood Lane, north of Madras. Church, driving a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was traveling northbound shortly after 5 p.m., crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a white Freightliner CMV operated by Wilhelm Moorecroft, 65, of Ontario, Canada. Church was pronounced deceased. Moorecroft was uninjured. Highway 97 was closed for approximately three hours. Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Some sheriffs won't enforce new gun restrictions

Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 but opposition still remains in official quarters.Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says his office will not enforce Measure 114, joining a growing number of sheriffs statewide who are pushing back against the state's newest gun-control bill. One of the nation's strictest gun-control measures, Measure 114 bans the sale of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds and requires safety training and a permit for purchasing a gun. Its narrow passage in last week's election was applauded by gun-control proponents who say it can help curb a rise in gun violence and was derided by...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat

Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Readying for careers at COCC Redmond

Combining standalone technical programs and diverse learning opportunities, COCC's Redmond campus gets futures in gear In the hybrid-electric automotive technology center at Central Oregon Community College's (COCC) Redmond campus, a five-bay learning lab opens the doors to the latest in hybrid-vehicle and electric-vehicle training. Here, a half-dozen instructional cars and the latest industry credentialing prime an inspiring learning experience. Tucker Hess, now a service technician with Tesla, remembers the feeling. "I loved rebuilding engines, but electric machines just hit differently," said Hess, who graduated from the program with his Master Automotive Technician Certificate of Completion. "Specifically, the idea that one...
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

Hospice Christmas Auction returns to in person event in Prineville

Free open house planned Friday night to let people see trees and quilts up for bid before the Saturday auction For the first time in three years, the St. Charles Hospice Christmas Auction will take place in person at its traditional location, and organizers expect a packed house. "People are really excited to be back in person and being able to support a program that is really emotional and heartfelt for a lot of folks," said Event Coordinator Brandi Ebner. "Our biggest support comes from people who have personally experienced the value of hospice." For more than 30 years, the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Voters should not have rejected the museum levy

Its defeat at the ballot box was nothing short of a punch to the gut of Crook County prideIt's not often that election results are truly viewed as shocking. Truman over Dewey for President perhaps comes to mind — who could forget the famous shot of Harry S. Truman holding up a paper incorrectly proclaiming, "Dewey Defeats Truman!" because the media was so certain of his victory that they jumped the gun on printing the results. But in Crook County, it is absolutely reasonable and fitting to add the Bowman Museum tax levy increase failure to the list of...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County artist has display of electric guitars at library

JD Grinnell is a diversified artist, with his display of electric guitars on display at the Crook County Library, along with his oil paintingsLocal artist, JD Grinnell, exemplifies his diversity on art forms, from oil paintings to his own crafted electric guitar collection. The oil paintings of Grinnell grace the walls of Rick Steber & Company—Makers, the Prineville St. Charles Health Center and the Crook County Library. For art enthusiasts, his works personify the high desert and Central Oregon culture. In addition to these works of art, Grinnell also has a collection of electric guitars that he has built and...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville man waiting for double lung transplant

Leon Rayevich was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare lung disease that he contracted while working in airplane maintenance for the Air Force, and now he and his family are in need of financial helpApproximately four years ago, 63-year-old Leon Rayevich was diagnosed with a lung disease, even though he was an otherwise healthy man. Rayevich is currently in Seattle, Washington, awaiting a double lung transplant. Family and friends have set up a go-fund me account to help the family with expenses, which continue to multiply. Rayevich is a United States Airforce veteran, and recently put in his last day,...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Initial Crook County election results suggest city to gain new councilors, museum tax levy failing

Prineville and Crook County voters have both likely passed measures to prohibit psilocybin facilitiesCrook County's unofficial election results are in and as of Wednesday morning, two new Prineville City Councilors are poised to take office, two measures prohibiting local psilocybin facilities have passed and a measure to change the Bowman Museum tax levy is failing by a nearly 1,000-vote margin. City councilor candidates Scott Smith and Shane Howard have each won about 27% of the Prineville votes and incumbent Janet Hutchison received 26.19%. The top three vote-getters out of four candidates win election, meaning fellow incumbent Patricia Jungmann, who gained...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Stephenson claims win for Oregon state labor commissioner

Portland civil rights lawyer has big lead over former Bend legislator Cheri Helt for the nonpartisan office.Christina Stephenson has claimed victory over Cheri Helt in the race for Oregon state labor commissioner. Election results posted as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when nearly 1 million votes were tallied, show Stephenson with 60% of the vote and Helt with 39%. They are seeking to succeed Val Hoyle of Springfield, who is vacating the office in a bid for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House. Stephenson is a civil rights lawyer in Portland who lives in Washington County. She will...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
965
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy