Raleigh, NC

I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went

The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh farmer says Christmas trees remain a hot item despite price increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While thousands of people were out shopping on Black Friday, some Triangle families were shopping for one specific thing: a Christmas tree. “The kids are great, we usually have little cookies or hot apple cider for them, and so the kids are fun, they’re waiting for Santa Claus,” Brad Barick, the owner of Back Achers Christmas Tree Farm in Raleigh, said.
RALEIGH, NC
Hit-and-run crash in Raleigh sends girl to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A girl was hit by a vehicle on Friday night in Raleigh in a hit-and-run. The crash happened near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road around 7:30. Raleigh Police couldn't release details on the juvenile's condition, but did say she was taken to the...
RALEIGH, NC
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through

Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
MORRISVILLE, NC
Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

