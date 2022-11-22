Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Businesses across the Triangle increase security to keep Black Friday shoppers safe
Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It also marks the one-year anniversary of a dark day in the Triangle, the shooting at Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham. That anniversary highlights the challenge of balancing shopping, and safety this holiday season. The images are...
cbs17
Rain won’t stop them: Triangle shoppers head out early for Black Friday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanksgiving is a time we have with family and friends to share and connect, but the day also rings in the holiday shopping season. Triangle shoppers woke up early Friday morning and headed to their favorite stores, despite the weather. Rain would not stop them...
Raleigh stores still packed on Black Friday as shoppers adjust approach for inflation
RALEIGH, N.C. — Record-breaking inflation has forced us all to rethink how we spend. Black Friday shopping included. In Raleigh's Village District, some shoppers have revamped their approach to gift giving this year. It didn't start out that way, but some of these stores were packed by this afternoon...
cbs17
Lanes reopen after downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Ave. toward RDU, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Avenue westbound heading toward the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday morning. It comes the morning after Thanksgiving as some people may be trying to make it to the airport in time for their flight.
Increased security expected at malls for Black Friday
Security will be increased at malls in the Triangle during the expected Black Friday shopping rush.
waltermagazine.com
I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went
The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal North Carolina helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
cbs17
Raleigh farmer says Christmas trees remain a hot item despite price increase
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While thousands of people were out shopping on Black Friday, some Triangle families were shopping for one specific thing: a Christmas tree. “The kids are great, we usually have little cookies or hot apple cider for them, and so the kids are fun, they’re waiting for Santa Claus,” Brad Barick, the owner of Back Achers Christmas Tree Farm in Raleigh, said.
Hit-and-run crash in Raleigh sends girl to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A girl was hit by a vehicle on Friday night in Raleigh in a hit-and-run. The crash happened near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road around 7:30. Raleigh Police couldn't release details on the juvenile's condition, but did say she was taken to the...
'Renewed interest in the store experience.' Black Friday brings shoppers back to Triangle stores
Of the 114.9 million potential Black Friday shoppers, 67% say they're planning to head in stores this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
cbs17
Backyard flock in Durham County tests positive for Avian flu, NC agency says
RALEIGH — A backyard flock in Durham County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). This is the first confirmed positive in Durham County, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture. The positive sample was identified by the Agriculture Department and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh.
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
WRAL
321 Coffee to open new store in Durham, expanding jobs for individuals with disabilities
DURHAM, N.C. — A local coffee shop and roaster that employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is expanding its inclusive workforce from its Raleigh base to its first location in the heart of downtown Durham. The new shop for 321 Coffee will be located at 300 Morris...
jocoreport.com
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
Ways to make your online shopping habit more environmentally friendly
RALEIGH, N.C. — With holiday shopping underway, maybe your street or driveway is clogged with lots of delivery trucks bringing packages to you and your neighbors. It turns out those trucks are delivering carbon dioxide exhaust and harmful emissions along with those online orders. Is there a way to...
Subleasing snafu leaves Clayton family without a home before Thanksgiving
CLAYTON, N.C. — Robyn and Mike McCue found a four-bedroom home in Clayton on Airbnb and started renting the Crawford Parkway property in September through an entity called Sleep Lux LLC. In October, the McCues said Aki Stanley and Niya Chamberlain, a married couple with Sleep Lux LLC who...
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of North Carolina Christmas parade performer
A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
WRAL News
