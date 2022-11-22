Read full article on original website
KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK
KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
Davenport Woman Arrested Using Stolen Credit Card At Lakeland Pawn Shop Leading To Deputy-Involved Shooting
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Deputy-involved shooting in Polk County ended with the suspect arrested and no injuries. Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland on Saturday were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the
click orlando
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
Davenport woman killed after test drive ends deadly crash
A test drive at a Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven ended with a deadly crash Saturday, Polk County deputies said.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics
Recently, the Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit was on the beat and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Patrol. The Orlando traffic stop revealed a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, which included trafficking amounts of MDMA. Here’s a photo of what local police seized:
blackchronicle.com
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Seminole County investigated a murder after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night time. NBC affiliate WESH reported that photographs have been heard on the Vista Haven Apartments in Sanford Tuesday night time. Residents on the advanced known as 911....
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman admits to police she has drugs in her purse
A Leesburg woman was arrested last week on drug possession charges in Eustis. A Eustis police officer saw a red Saturn car swerve into the opposite lane of traffic while traveling southbound on Moir Street. The Saturn came to a complete stop just prior to the intersection of west Woodward Avenue and Morin Street. The officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop at that intersection.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
WESH
Human remains, gun found in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating what they believe is a suspicious death in Orlando. On Wednesday night, Orlando police said human remains and a gun were found in a wooded area near South Semoran Boulevard. The scene is active while homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical...
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say
OCOEE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Orange County, the Ocoee Police Department said. The crash happened on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the Forestbrooke community, in Ocoee. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. Police believe the...
WINKNEWS.com
Body of missing autistic Central Florida boy found
ORLANDO (CBS Miami) The body of a young autistic Central Florida boy who went missing a day ago in his neighborhood was found in a nearby canal, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Aaron Peña, 5, was last seen around noon Wednesday and was reported missing in an area...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County 21-year-old killed in Thanksgiving day motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by a car at a Seminole County intersection. FHP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Lane approaching an intersection of East Lake Drive near the Casselberry area.
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
click orlando
4 dogs dead, dozens found malnourished at Seminole County home; owner arrested
SANFORD, Fla. – A man arrested Monday in a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after investigators found more than two dozen malnourished dogs and four dead dogs at his home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report of Brandon Blake, 40, states the...
Florida man accused of starving 4 dogs to death; 39 others rescued
A Florida man was arrested after deputies found four dead dogs and over three dozen dogs in poor health in his home, according to officials.
WESH
5-year-old boy goes missing from Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking for 5-year-old Aaron Pena who went missing from Orlando on Wednesday, they said. Pena went missing around 12:45 p.m. from his home on Savannah Landing Circle. "I want the best chance possible to find my son," Pena’s mother Melissa Stanton said.
leesburg-news.com
Firefighters extricate seriously injured patient after crash on Thanksgiving Day
A two-car collision on Thanksgiving Day in Leesburg resulted in serious injuries to one occupant. The seriously injured patient was extricated from a red Toyota which was involved in a crash with a Ram pickup truck on Citrus Boulevard. Leesburg Fire Rescue units and EMS responded to the accident scene...
Motorcyclist dies after Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Casselberry man has died following a crash in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a news release, a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Road, approaching the intersection of East Lake Drive.
Comments / 0