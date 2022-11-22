Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones
(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
NIPSCO worker dies while working on substation in Cedar Lake, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in northwest Indiana are investigating a death at a NIPSCO electric substation.A contractor working for Ryan Construction was killed at the Hanover Station in Cedar Lake on Friday morning.Police are investigating what led to the worker's death.
abc57.com
South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
hometownnewsnow.com
Grocery Store Food Drive Nears
(Michigan City, IN) - The Salvation Army of Michigan City is hoping to collect food donations from grocery shoppers. The annual Stuff-A-Sleigh Food Drive is scheduled next week. People are invited to stop in at Al’s Supermarkets on Franklin Street and Karwick Road to purchase and donate food beginning Wednesday....
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
Coast Guard’s ‘Christmas tree ship’ set to sail
The Mackinaw is scheduled to depart Cheboygan on Saturday and arrive in Chicago on Dec. 2.
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension
Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
abc57.com
One of the busiest bar nights of the year is also one of the most dangerous nights on the road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --The night before Thanksgiving has become colloquially referred to as "Blackout Wednesday, "Black Wednesday," and even "Drinksgiving." "Everybody comes out to the bars, it's a good time," said Dawn Cheek, co-owner of That Place Bar & Grill. "They're all families enjoying each other, spending quality time together."
regionnewssource.org
Family Displaced After Crown Point Fire Tuesday
Crown Point Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on fire in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, according to Crown Point Fire Officials. Officials reported no injuries and two cats were rescued from the home. The fire caused enough damages that the family was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
hometownnewsnow.com
Tickets Going Fast for Holiday Concert
(La Porte, IN) - A Christmas music concert extravaganza in La Porte is scheduled next month. The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's 28th Annual Holiday at the Pops will take place on December 10 at 7:00 p.m. at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium. The concert will feature the La Porte...
Ryan Construction worker killed at NIPSCO substation in Indiana, company says
NIPSCO said the victim worked for Ryan Construction.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Prairie Preps for Big Game Indoors
(New Carlisle, IN) - One secret to New Prairie’s recent success on the gridiron has been making the most of practice time. Last week, in preparation for semi-state, the Cougars worked out at La Porte’s Kiwanis Field, which has field turf similar to Kokomo’s. This week, the...
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
WNDU
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
Times-Union Newspaper
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
Comments / 0