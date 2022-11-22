ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones

(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Grocery Store Food Drive Nears

(Michigan City, IN) - The Salvation Army of Michigan City is hoping to collect food donations from grocery shoppers. The annual Stuff-A-Sleigh Food Drive is scheduled next week. People are invited to stop in at Al’s Supermarkets on Franklin Street and Karwick Road to purchase and donate food beginning Wednesday....
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort

CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
FRANKFORT, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension

Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
regionnewssource.org

Family Displaced After Crown Point Fire Tuesday

Crown Point Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on fire in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, according to Crown Point Fire Officials. Officials reported no injuries and two cats were rescued from the home. The fire caused enough damages that the family was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CROWN POINT, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Tickets Going Fast for Holiday Concert

(La Porte, IN) - A Christmas music concert extravaganza in La Porte is scheduled next month. The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's 28th Annual Holiday at the Pops will take place on December 10 at 7:00 p.m. at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium. The concert will feature the La Porte...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Prairie Preps for Big Game Indoors

(New Carlisle, IN) - One secret to New Prairie’s recent success on the gridiron has been making the most of practice time. Last week, in preparation for semi-state, the Cougars worked out at La Porte’s Kiwanis Field, which has field turf similar to Kokomo’s. This week, the...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WGN News

Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
CROWN POINT, IN
WGN News

House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. —  A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
NEW CHICAGO, IN
WNDU

Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps

The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
WARSAW, IN
1077 WRKR

Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy