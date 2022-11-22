Read full article on original website
Mickey Joseph comments on uncertain job status following Nebraska's upset of Iowa
Mickey Joseph was asked about the uncertainty of his job status following an upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was interviewed on the turf immediately following Nebraska’s Black Friday victory and asked about his interim coaching status. “I can’t give it to myself,” said Joseph, regarding the head...
Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska
Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards...
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
Trey Palmer explains 'pissed off' performance during Nebraska's showdown with Iowa
Trey Palmer was electric all season long for Nebraska. He wrapped up the 2022 season with one of his best performances, etching his name into the record books of the Huskers in the process. Prior to Saturday’s kickoff, Palmer had an unusual tweet. He sent out on social media that...
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue
Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
Mickey Joseph reveals plans for Nebraska's Blackshirts following season finale
Mickey Joseph was handed the interim reins at Nebraska following the firing of Scott Frost. Joseph went on to make a few changes, most notably on the defensive side of the ball. After being named the interim head coach, Joseph made the announcement that Blackshirt recipients would have to re-earn...
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Complete preview and prediction
It’s been a year in the making. Ohio State was upset by Michigan in Ann Arbor, which ultimately led to a Wolverine playoff berth. The Buckeyes gained the nice little consolation prize of heading to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl. But in today’s world, championships are what matter, and OSU was left out of the College Football Playoff thanks to its archrival.
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen
On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
Ranking the top 10 players in the Big Ten entering Week 13: A bunch of tough guys, but here's the kicker!
While Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell staged a strongman competition in Minneapolis and Nick Herbig got a little too rough in Lincoln, Jake Moody was displaying a different kind of toughness at the Big House. Moody showed off his mental toughness with a 4-for-4 day kicking...
Greg Gard delivers emphatic locker room reaction to Wisconsin's Battle 4 Atlantis performance
Greg Gard was thrilled with his team’s performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Wisconsin Badgers started the tournament by defeating Dayton. In Game 2, the Badgers took the Kansas Jayhawks down to the wire, losing 69-68. On Friday, the Badgers defeated the USC Trojans in the 3rd-place...
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
Iowa announces return of longtime assistant to serve as honorary captain for Nebraska game
Iowa is bringing back a familiar face this Friday. The Hawkeyes announced former assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as an honorary captain against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. Morgan was on the Iowa staff for 19 years before retiring in 2019. He coached mostly offensive and defensive lines during his...
Big Ten Coach Reportedly Received Bonus Meant For Entire Staff
One Big Ten team might have made more than a simple accounting mistake in giving a big bonus to their head football coach instead of the staff members the sum was earmarked for. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000...
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Contract Decision
Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that a Big Ten coach was paid a handsome bonus that was meant to be shared with his coaching staff. However, that apparently didn't happen. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000 bonus that Tucker's contract stated was designated to be shared among him and his staff.
Attorney representing MSU DB Khary Crump offers statement about 'gut punch' charge before Thanksgiving
Mike Nichols, a Michigan-based attorney, released a statement on behalf of his client, Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump. Crump is 1 of 7 players who were charged Wednesday due to their involvement with the tunnel brawl that occurred against Michigan on Oct. 29. “This was a gut punch to...
WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits
Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
