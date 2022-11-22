ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska

Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue

Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen

On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Contract Decision

Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that a Big Ten coach was paid a handsome bonus that was meant to be shared with his coaching staff. However, that apparently didn't happen. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000 bonus that Tucker's contract stated was designated to be shared among him and his staff.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits

Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
TALLMADGE, OH

