advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Renewable and Low-Carbon Fuels Value Chain Industrial Alliance
(European Commission) The Renewable and Low-Carbon Fuels Value Chain Industrial Alliance is a new initiative that focuses on boosting production and supply of renewable and low-carbon fuels in the aviation and waterborne sectors. It is a key flanking measure to the FuelEU Maritime and RefuelEU Aviation initiatives. The Alliance is...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide ABLC Guide to California Ethanol + Power
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The mission of California Ethanol & Power, LLC (“CE+P”) is to produce sustainable renewable low-carbon energy in California from the right renewable resource – sugarcane. CE&P’s experienced team is completing the development of and intends to project finance, construct using proven technologies, own and operate a facility in California’s Imperial Valley. CEO Dave Rubenstein presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Advanced Biofuels Canada Welcomes Draft Regulation to Exempt Sustainable Aviation Fuel from the Federal Carbon Charge
(Advanced Biofuels Canada/EIN Newswire) Proposed update brings Canada closer to greater SAF use in aviation fuel — Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) recognizes the government of Canada for taking concrete steps towards decarbonizing aviation by publishing draft regulations exempting Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from the federal carbon charge under the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA).
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Estimated to Reach Value of US$ 402.0Bn by 2050: TMR Study
(Transparency Market Reserach/PR Newswire) Key advantage for reduced CO2 emissions to promote environment conservation stimulates demand for sustainable aviation fuel; Increasing demand for biofuels assisting in expansion of overall market; Europe emerged as the leader in global market in 2021 owing to implementation of stringent regulations regarding sustainable aviation fuel in countries such as U.K. and Germany.
