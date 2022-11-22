By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The mission of California Ethanol & Power, LLC (“CE+P”) is to produce sustainable renewable low-carbon energy in California from the right renewable resource – sugarcane. CE&P’s experienced team is completing the development of and intends to project finance, construct using proven technologies, own and operate a facility in California’s Imperial Valley. CEO Dave Rubenstein presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.

