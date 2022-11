BOULDER, Colo. – Utah Volleyball wrapped up the regular season on Friday afternoon, falling to Colorado in four sets (25-19, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17) at the CU Events Center. Utah collected career high marks from Grace Hammond and Lauren Jardine, while Madelyn Robinson led the team with her seventh match of 20 or more kills this season.

