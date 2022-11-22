ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvlt.tv

Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Tennessee man arrested on drug charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges. Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car. Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Five Points area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

FBI, IRS searched Farragut home

Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign. Brian Kelsey faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count. Scott Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder. When out-of-stock antibiotic will be back on the shelves. Updated: 5 hours ago. Children around the country are suffering from...
FARRAGUT, TN
WBIR

Former KCSO chief's mental health debated as he awaits trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal magistrate wants to see in writing one expert's evaluation and consider the qualifications of another as a retired narcotics investigator presses his case that he's not competent to stand trial on a charge that stems from his time with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County

Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, police say. A former Knox County Schools employee was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, documents say. Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for minor sexual exploitation, police say. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A former...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount Co. man charged in fentanyl overdose death

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving fentanyl. Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified the person that provided the victim with fentanyl.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Former Deputy Indicted, Accused of Official Oppression

UNION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy on a charge of official oppression. In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents began investigating...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE

