Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
Clerks held at gunpoint in robbery on Lake City Highway, man arrested in Clinton
A 21-year-old suspect accused of holding clerks at gunpoint during an armed robbery near Rocky Top is in custody, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Mother of McAlister's cashier responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said on Monday a cashier at McAlister's refused to take the order of a deputy. The mother of the cashier said that is untrue.
Scam texts offering deals by pretending to be a friend
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend.
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
Man found dead in Five Points area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
Union County deputy accused of illegally arresting woman
A former Union County deputy has been charged after special agents investigated an unlawful arrest of a woman in Luttrell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Police investigating after finding man shot and killed in a car in East Knoxville
FBI agents at West Knox County home amid IRS investigation
FBI agents were seen at a home in Farragut Tuesday. One person has reportedly died after agents found them with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
FBI, IRS searched Farragut home
Former KCSO chief's mental health debated as he awaits trial
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal magistrate wants to see in writing one expert's evaluation and consider the qualifications of another as a retired narcotics investigator presses his case that he's not competent to stand trial on a charge that stems from his time with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Oak Ridge man charged after armed robbery incident at gas station
An Oak Ridge man is facing charges after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway, according to Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker.
Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County
Blount Co. man charged in fentanyl overdose death
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving fentanyl. Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified the person that provided the victim with fentanyl.
Remains found in Monroe County identified as man missing for more than 3 years
The remains of a man missing for more than three years have been identified after a hunter discovered them in late October.
Former Deputy Indicted, Accused of Official Oppression
UNION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy on a charge of official oppression. In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents began investigating...
Man found dead after Thanksgiving Day shooting in Knoxville
A man was found shot to death in a car on McConnell Street.
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
Holiday scam warnings
