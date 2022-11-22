New ‘White Noise’ Trailer: Noah Baumbach’s Latest Get A Limited Theatrical Run On November 23, Then Hits Netflix On December 30

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Jim Carrey Pitched The Daniels Writing & Directing A Meta Found-Footage Horror Comedy About The Making Of ‘Dumb & Dumber To’
Thanks to their ambitious, surreal, and quirky multiverse film “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” filmmaking pair, The Daniels are having a moment. Their A24 genre-bending comedy ended up becoming the biggest box office success for the studio, and there’s enough Oscar buzz that it’s likely landing a Best Picture nod this year. The inventive film starring Michelle Yeoh helped spotlight the gonzo filmmaking talents, and while their feature film efforts are always conceptually outlandish, one project that got away sounds just as bonkers.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: Steven Soderbergh’s Upcoming Movie Ends With A 30-Minute Dance Sequence
In September, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” would get a theatrical release instead of one on HBO Max. And Steven Soderbergh fans couldn’t be happier about the news. It’s Soderbergh’s first movie in a theater since 2018’s “Unsane,” and it caps off a trilogy that boasts pretty wild in-person screening experiences.
theplaylist.net
‘Suicide By Sunlight’: ‘Nanny’ Director Nikyatu Jusu Will Remake Her 2019 Vampire Short Into A Feature For Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions
Critics loved Nikyatu Jusu‘s “Nanny” at its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Now, moviegoers may see what all the fuss is about as the horror film hits limited theaters today. Not near any theater showing it? Not to worry: “Nanny” streams exclusively on Prime Video starting December 16.
theplaylist.net
‘Indiana Jones 5’: More Photos Highlight Harrison Ford’s Last Big Adventure As Indy
It’s starting to sink in that Harrison Ford is hanging up his whip with “Indiana Jones 5.” The 80-year-old actor ends his tenure as the beloved tomb raider and part-time archaeology professor next summer. The fifth installment is directed by James Mangold (“Ford Vs. Ferrari“). Steven Spielberg co-wrote the script and was initially set to direct the final Indy installment, but he couldn’t get passionate about the version he was making and decided to hand off the reigns.
theplaylist.net
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Spinoff HBO Max Series Finally Begins Shooting & Co-Showrunner Diane Ademu-John Exits
Legendary’s ‘Dune” franchise is steadily growing. Denis Villeneuve is returning to helm “Dune: Part Two,” the second half of the first Frank Herbert novel, with tentative plans to potentially adapt the second book “Dune Messiah” to round out a trilogy. Meanwhile, Legendary and HBO Max have teamed up to explore the “Dune” mythology with a prequel series, “Dune: The Sisterhood.” After multiple hiccups and delays there seems to be a solid motion on that streaming series as it started film.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Angela Bassett Asked Ryan Coogler To Reconsider Her Character’s Fate
*Be warned, major spoilers ahead for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”*. Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to cross $600 million at the global box office this weekend. And it’s really quite the feat that co-writer/director Ryan Coogler was able to pull off, given the heartbreaking development process after losing actor Chadwick Boseman and trying to get the massive film completed while honoring his memory. Of course, Boseman’s death left ample screentime for the collection of Wakandan characters introduced in the original movie.
theplaylist.net
Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Thor 5’ Would Have To Be “Drastically Different” To Keep His Sanity & Isn’t Involved With ‘Star Trek 4’ Anymore
“Thor” star Chris Hemsworth is one of a handful of Phase 1 actors still playing a major superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re already seen actors like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans end their tenure as Marvel heroes, and that same thing presumably will happen to Hemsworth at some point. While the actor has previously indicated that he could be looking at his potential final outing as the God of Thunder soon, he certainly has some demands as to what a solo project would have to look like if Marvel comes knocking.
theplaylist.net
Hugh Jackman Says He Was Offered ‘Casino Royale’ After ‘X-Men’ Success, But He Didn’t Want To Juggle Bond & Wolverine
Aussie actor Hugh Jackman was best known for musicals like “Oklahoma” when the Wolverine role was offered to him in the early 2000s. At the time, director Bryan Singer and 20th Century Fox had lost their original choice, Dougray Scott, to Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible II.” After “X-Men” became a huge hit, Jackman was briefly considered for the role of James Bond in what would end up being 2006’s “Casino Royale.” He turned down the part paving the way for Daniel Craig to ultimately take the reins from Pierce Brosnan. And now we have a better idea why he didn’t want to suit up as 007.
theplaylist.net
‘Furiosa’: Chris Hemsworth Was “Scared Out Of His Mind” & Worried He’d “Derail” The ‘Mad Max’ Saga
You can’t help but be impressed with the work ethic of actor Chris Hemsworth of late. He’s out promoting his new reality series “Limitless” along with wrapping on both “Extraction 2” and the “Mad Max” prequel film “Furiosa.” We don’t often hear about the action star being that frazzled while making his projects, but he has now shared a little bit of nervousness while prepping for his work with director George Miller.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
theplaylist.net
‘Creed III’: Michael B. Jordan Sought Out Directing Advice From Denzel Washington And Bradley Cooper For The Upcoming Film
Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut with “Creed III,” in theaters next March. And the upcoming film takes after the original “Rocky” movies as highly personal projects, with the movie’s leading man also being its director. After all, Sylvester Stallone directed four “Rocky” films: “II,” “III,” “IV,” and 2006’s “Rocky Balboa.” But Jordan’s third outing as Adonis Creed is the actor’s first time in the director’s chair. So, to help himself, he sought out other actors-turned-directors for advice.
Ben Platt engaged to Noah Galvin after 3 years of dating
"People We Hate at the Wedding" star Ben Platt has announced on Instagram he is engaged to longtime beau and "Good Doctor" actor Noah Galvin.
theplaylist.net
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Review: James Gunn Mixes The Absurd & The Vulgar With Heartwarming Delights
Filmmaker James Gunn’s modus operandi has been mostly the same but especially pronounced over the last few years. He’s always been attracted to misfits, outsiders, and the forgotten, and that’s always yielded lots of great, irreverent humor, championing the losers of various universes and watching them succeed by supporting one another. But pushing it even further lately with “The Suicide Squad” and this new “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special,” he’s genuinely considered, with great empathy, the emotional costs of being left behind in a more meaningful and even touching way.
theplaylist.net
‘Andor’: Tony Gilroy Breaks Down Season One & Teases The Many Difficulties Of Mounting A Rebellion In Season Two [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast returns for one last episode with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
theplaylist.net
‘Titanic’: James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost His Role As Jack Dawson Because He Didn’t Want To Audition
Even 25 years after the original release of “Titanic,” it’s hard to separate Leonardo DiCaprio from his role as Jack Dawson. DiCaprio’s Hollywood star was already rising in the mid-’90s, but James Cameron‘s film was the actor’s breakout role. But according to Cameron, DiCaprio nearly didn’t get the part because, on some level, the actor thought he had already “made it.”
theplaylist.net
The Playlist’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
Film fans are notoriously hard to shop for: hoarders by nature, obnoxiously opinionated, and weirdly unpredictable in our tastes. But the good news is, there are so many options for the movie lover on your gift list – so many must-have box sets, 4K discs, deep-dive books, and other essentials – that only the rich ones (and seriously, how many rich movie nerds do you know) could possibly have them all, already. So whether you’re shopping for a film freak or you are one yourself, these are our recommendations for this holiday season.
theplaylist.net
Simu Liu Fires Back At Quentin Tarantino (And Martin Scorsese) Over Comments About The “Marvel-ization Of Hollywood”
On the press tour for his new book “Cinema Speculation,” Quentin Tarantino has been vocal about his thoughts on the current state of Hollywood. Okay, to be fair: QT is always vocal about his thoughts on movies, Hollywood, and anything in between. But the director recently had choice words about Marvel movies and their impact on the industry. Now, it looks like a Marvel star has had enough of Tarantino’s comments.
Comments / 0