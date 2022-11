PRINCETON – The No. 9 Men's Water Polo Team welcomes the No. 16 Fordham Rams to DeNunzio Pool for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday (12 p.m.). The winner will advance to the third opening-round game against Southern California (18-6), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play UCLA (22-4) at California. In the second opening-round game, Pacific (21-6) will play UC Davis (19-7), with the winner advancing to the championship bracket to play California (21-2). Princeton and Fordham have already met at DeNunzio once this season, providing a thriller in September.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO