kmuw.org
Wichita considering $5.5 million investment in “one-stop shop” facility for the housing insecure
As housing prices rise and emergency rental programs come to an end, the city of Wichita is considering investing $5.5 million in federal money in a “one-stop shop” facility for people experiencing homelessness. The facility would include a shelter, affordable housing units and a center with support services,...
New employer plans to hire 500 workers ahead of July opening in east Wichita
Scheels, a national sporting goods and entertainment chain, has opened a career center at the Garvey Center and started interviewing prospective employees.
New-to-Wichita franchise is having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week
There’s a new-to-Wichita franchise that’s having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week. The franchisee already is known in a related business with another store.
wichitabyeb.com
Downtown restaurant that opened in 2014 is now closed
Sources have told me that District Taqueria is now officially closed. The taco restaurant that served upscale street tacos, urban street tacos, gourmet street tacos, whatever you want to call it, originally opened in 2014. They were located at 917 E. Douglas and had a very strong run in their...
What happened to District Taqueria downtown?
A popular downtown restaurant has closed, and the owner now explains why it is gone and if it is coming back.
Cedric Lofton’s missing headstone and the slow road of justice
In a Wichita cemetery, an unmarked grave is decorated with flowers, pictures and stones that say, “We miss you.” This is where Cedric Lofton is buried. This weekend, as on most holidays, Lofton’s brother Mark Teetz will visit and remember his baby brother. Lofton was a 17-year-old...
KAKE TV
Company delivers Thanksgiving meals to Wichita school students and families
Typically, when you see these yellow First Student school buses out on the road, they’re carrying Wichita public school children to and from school, but on Wednesday, the buses had a little different cargo. First student drivers and staff went around Wichita Wednesday delivering Thanksgiving meal kits to families...
Hutchinson woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
KAKE TV
Wichita School Board sets pay range for next superintendent
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita School Board has agreed to offer $300,000 to $325,000 a year to our next superintendent. The board says that's the going rate in our region right now. But many of you wondered about that. So we started digging into the numbers. We asked the...
KSN.com
Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
City of Wichita HR director Bezruki to retire in December amid police accusations
A city spokesperson said Bezruki, 65, has planned to retire for several years, and that the timing of his departure is not related to allegations of an improper relationship with the police union.
KWCH.com
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
wichitabyeb.com
Villa Del Sol Restaurant to open next month
On December 2, a new Mexican restaurant will be opening at 2227 N. Arkansas. Villa Del Sol Restaurant is taking over the space that used to be such restaurants like Armando’s Mexican Grill, Taqueria El Paisa and Casa Del Charro. The owners have local Wichita restaurant experience, as they...
KAKE TV
'It's free for everyone': Local BBQ restaurant, Convoy of Hope ready to serve hundreds a proper Thanksgiving meal
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - While most people will be off work enjoying time with friends and family and probably eating way too much food, for some, it's one of the busiest days of the year, and people right here in Wichita will be working hard to make sure no one goes hungry.
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
KAKE TV
Respiratory illnesses spreading before Thanksgiving, uptick expected post-holiday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Doctors in Wichita are continuing to see an influx in respiratory illnesses and said another uptick after Thanksgiving is likely. Dr. Jody Elson said cases of RSV, influenza, and strep throat are most common right now. She is a family physician and volunteer at Guadalupe Clinic. “It's...
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
