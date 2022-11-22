ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Aire, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Downtown restaurant that opened in 2014 is now closed

Sources have told me that District Taqueria is now officially closed. The taco restaurant that served upscale street tacos, urban street tacos, gourmet street tacos, whatever you want to call it, originally opened in 2014. They were located at 917 E. Douglas and had a very strong run in their...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Company delivers Thanksgiving meals to Wichita school students and families

Typically, when you see these yellow First Student school buses out on the road, they’re carrying Wichita public school children to and from school, but on Wednesday, the buses had a little different cargo. First student drivers and staff went around Wichita Wednesday delivering Thanksgiving meal kits to families...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita School Board sets pay range for next superintendent

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita School Board has agreed to offer $300,000 to $325,000 a year to our next superintendent. The board says that's the going rate in our region right now. But many of you wondered about that. So we started digging into the numbers. We asked the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Villa Del Sol Restaurant to open next month

On December 2, a new Mexican restaurant will be opening at 2227 N. Arkansas. Villa Del Sol Restaurant is taking over the space that used to be such restaurants like Armando’s Mexican Grill, Taqueria El Paisa and Casa Del Charro. The owners have local Wichita restaurant experience, as they...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.

Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS

