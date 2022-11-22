ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot, meteorologist from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash on I-77

By Mike Andrews, Ciara Lankford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — Charlotte news station, WBTV, has confirmed to the public that the two people killed in a helicopter crash on Interstate-77 southbound Tuesday afternoon were meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families,” WBTV said.

    In this image take with a drone, emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the side of Interstate 77 South in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Authorities said two people died. (Alex Slitz/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
    NCDOT
    NCDOT

“This is a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family and we are praying for them and all of those in the media who work so hard to keep the public informed,” NC Gov. Roy Cooper said.

“Our friends at WBTV are in our thoughts and prayers. I know Chip and Jason were valued team members and we mourn with you during this tragedy. What an unimaginable loss during what’s typically a season of togetherness. We’re here to support the WBTV team and their families,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said lanes were closed near Exit 4 for Nations Ford Road. Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Tyvola Road at Exit 5.

“Two lanes have reopened on I-77 southbound for commuters. Please drive cautiously as we still have workers on scene,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Scene of the fatal helicopter crash on I-77 southbound

CMPD said the crash occurred on the side of the highway and did not involve any vehicles.

“[It] seems the pilot made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “Looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else and putting anyone else in danger. That pilot is a hero in my eyes…to the safety and security of everyone on the road.”

The expected impact on traffic Tuesday into Wednesday remains high, NCDOT said.

Statement released to Queen City News from the FAA:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 p.m. local time today. Two people were on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.  Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

The FAA
Flight Aware: Helicopter's path before it crashed Nov. 22, 2022

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Charlotte Fire, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were assisting with securing the scene Tuesday and were awaiting the arrival of the FAA and NTSB.

“Pray for the families. It’s going to be a difficult holiday season,” CMPD Chief Jennings said.

Detour Information From NCDOT : Two left lanes are now open on I-77 near Nations Ford Road. The right lane and entrance ramp from Tyvola Road to I-77 South will stay closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Please plan accordingly.

Traffic Update From Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Tuesday: This message is to inform you about traffic delays you may experience as a result of an accident on Interstate 77 Southbound, near Nations Ford Road. Road closures may affect your child’s arrival time home or delay your arrival to and pickup from school.

I-77 traffic delays are expected to continue into the evening and may impact other major roads and highways throughout South Charlotte.

For families of bus riders, please check the “Here Comes The Bus” app for updates on your child’s location and anticipated arrival time. For families traveling by car, please use your phone’s navigation app for tips and alternate routes to avoid delays.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference held by CMPD below:

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

