OPELIKA — Rob Beddingfield isn’t a farmer. He is, however, an amateur gardener who pulled something extra “sweet” from his most recent harvest. Beddingfield was pleasantly surprised this October when he pulled a 30.4-pound sweet potato from his personal garden. The monstrous, disfigured-looking root vegetable is thought be one of the state’s largest ever, although there is no real telling because the Alabama Extension Office does not keep records for sweet potatoes.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO