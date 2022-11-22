ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Everything to Know About ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’: How to Ring In 2023 With Miley Cyrus

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Cheers to 2023! Miley Cyrus is returning for her second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special to celebrate the end of 2022.

The Hannah Montana alum officially announced the broadcast on Monday, November 21. "Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," she said in a promo video released by NBC.

Cyrus sat at a table adorned with champagne glasses as black and gold streamers hung from the ceiling. Beside her was incoming cohost Dolly Parton .

"Well, we do that every day. Don't we, Miley?" the country music icon teased , to which the Tennessee native replied, "You taught me well."

As Parton, who is the Last Song actress' godmother, exclaimed that the New Year's Eve special will be "legendary," Cyrus chimed in: "She would know."

In a press release issued the same day, NBCUniversal exec Jen Neal gushed over the return of the holiday celebration. "The inaugural Miley's New Year's Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun," Neal said. "We can't wait to get the party started."

Last year, Cyrus was joined by Pete Davidson for her first-ever NYE broadcast. The pair waited for midnight at a live event filmed in Miami.

"I wanted to do something that's traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami," the "Malibu" singer said during a December 2021 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . "[Pete] will be funny, and I'll be naked, and together we've got a show."

At the time, Cyrus shed light on her favorite part of celebrating the start of a new year. "One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year's time is what's to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven't happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen," she explained. "We kinda erase everything that did happen and we forget to honor it and look backward too."

The dynamic duo rang in 2022 with plenty of famous friends — but not everything went perfectly to plan. Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the live show and laughed it off like a pro days later.

"Get a good look at the top that didn't stay on very long ... #MileysNewYearsEveParty," the "Party in the USA" performer teased via Instagram on January 2 alongside a slideshow of snaps from the event.

Scroll down for everything to know so far about the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party :

