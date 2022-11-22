ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA soccer vs. England World Cup 2022: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

After a disappointing draw with Wales to open their 2022 World Cup, the USMNT will look to get back on track with a major test against England. The English are heavy favorites on Friday afternoon and routed Iran, 6-2, in their tournament opener, so the Americans will certainly have their hands full. The game will air on television in the United States and is also available to stream for free.
US frustrates England again at World Cup in 0-0 draw

AL KHOR, Qatar — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.
What channel is France vs Denmark on? How to watch on TV and online

France meet Denmark in a World Cup clash in Group D.The defending champions got off to a winning start despite falling behind against Australia, eventually running out as 4-1 winners.Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will need to improve if they are to progress.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign but Les Bleus looked to be in form as Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe starred in the win over Australia.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick...
Are you living on Indigenous land? Use this map to find out

An interactive website is teaching users about the Indigenous people that lived in parts of North America, South America, Africa, and Australia. The website, created by the Canadian non-profit Native Land Digital, has an interactive, global map that shows Indigenous territories at any given location. By entering an address, city,...
The power of women: acclaimed Italian author Elena Ferrante on patriarchy and protest in Iran

Shiva Akhavan Rad is an Iranian freelance journalist. She worked as a psychologist before starting to write about film and culture in local Iranian newspapers and magazines. Elena Ferrante is the pseudonymous author of many books, including the four-volume Neapolitan Novels, which tell the story of two girls, Lila and Lenù, born in Naples in 1944, who try to create lives for themselves within a violent and repressive culture.
