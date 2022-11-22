Sol Zlotchenko, Hazeltree’s Chief Strategy and Product Officer, explains how technology is transforming Treasury and Liquidity Management initiatives. The global financial industry has seen a significant increase in regulatory and market constraints around the management of cash, liquidity, and collateral. The need for robust treasury and liquidity management solutions has never been more important, and a new breed of FinTech service providers is pioneering cutting-edge technology solutions to help businesses adapt and thrive in this new environment.

