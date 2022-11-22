Read full article on original website
Hazeltree: a wealth of technology treasury solutions
Sol Zlotchenko, Hazeltree’s Chief Strategy and Product Officer, explains how technology is transforming Treasury and Liquidity Management initiatives. The global financial industry has seen a significant increase in regulatory and market constraints around the management of cash, liquidity, and collateral. The need for robust treasury and liquidity management solutions has never been more important, and a new breed of FinTech service providers is pioneering cutting-edge technology solutions to help businesses adapt and thrive in this new environment.
How BM Technologies is bringing banking to brands
BM Technologies (BMTX) is one of the largest digital banking platforms and banking-as-a-service (BaaS) providers in the US, providing unbanked and underserved consumers with greater access to financial products through the brands they use on a daily basis. Formerly known as BankMobile, it was founded in 2015 by Luvleen Sidhu, then went public in 2021.
OTB Ventures launches €150mn fund with fintech focus
Venture capital firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund to invest in European businesses, with fintech being one of the key areas of focus. VC firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund that will be used in part to invest in European fintechs. It...
The future of banking is the digital passport
Nish Kotecha, Co-Founder of SaaS company Finboot, explains that digital passports are so versatile that they could be the future of banking. It is ironic that Wise, one of UK’s fastest growing fintechs, was recently fined by Abu Dhabi over anti-money laundering failures. US$360,000 is a drop in the ocean for a company whose mission is to create a world for “money without borders – instant, convenient, transparent and eventually free… wherever you are, whatever you’re doing.”
Fintech Pleo appoints former Monzo exec to leadership team
Pleo has appointed former Monzo exec to the fintech’s senior leadership team as part of a growth strategy which has seen it roll out services across Europe. Pleo has announced the appointment of its new CTO as part of the fintech’s growth strategy. Meri Williams, who formerly worked...
