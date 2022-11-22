Read full article on original website
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
One-two punches: MAD Lions signs Carzzy and Chasy ahead of 2023 LEC season
MAD Lions signed Carzzy as its new AD carry and Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon as its new top laner today, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends EMEA Championship winter split. The signings, however, still depend on Riot Games’ approval. Carzzy is making his comeback to the team...
FlameZ just pulled off the most epic CS:GO play of 2022, but it was buried in his team’s 0-2 loss
OG lost 0-2 to Ninjas in Pyjamas today at BLAST Premier Fall Final and were knocked out of the $425,000 CS:GO event, but their star rifler Shahar “flameZ” Shushan made a highlight that fans will not forget so quickly. The Israeli youngster was run-boosted with the help of...
Evil Geniuses confirm new all-star South American Dota 2 roster signing for DPC 2023 season
Just under a month of speculation, partial confirmations, and insider reports have finally been laid to rest as Evil Geniuses officially announce the signing of a new all-star South American Dota 2 roster ahead of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit season. As previously reported, this roster is made up of...
How to catch Solgaleo in Pokémon Go
With the start of the Season of Light in Pokémon Go in September, Niantic began to release a Special Research themed around Cosmog, the Nebula Pokémon. Each new event added more steps to the challenge, and each month allowed players to obtain a new stage of the Pokémon’s evolution line.
Best sniping loadout and class setup in Warzone 2
Battle royale games and snipers go hand-in-hand, and sniping in Warzone 2 is not any different. That said, optimizing your battle royale gameplay with the best sniper loadout will oftentimes make the difference between winning and losing. You’re going to want to keep your distance and pick enemies off from...
How to get to the Dragon Isles in WoW Dragonfilght? (Horde and Alliance)
The latest expansion of World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, will take place on the mystical Dragon Isles. Sitting in the game files since the release of the original game in 2004, the Dragon Isles have always been a mystery for all WoW players. When the expansion finally drops on Nov. 28, players will have four new zones to explore–the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. The Dragon Isles are also home to the Dracthyr starting zone, the Forbidden Reach.
Is the Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition worth it?
The Callisto Protocol is the next big sci-fi horror game from one of the minds behind the hit Dead Space series. Starring some of the hottest talents from TV right now, this game is getting a true AAA release, complete with a Collector’s Edition and tie-in podcast. The Collector’s Edition offers a slew of bonuses, and fans may wonder if The Callisto Protocol’s Collection Edition is worth the price tag.
Only 2 spots left at CS:GO’s BLAST Premier World Final
The team list for the $1 million CS:GO tournament in December BLAST Premier World Final is nearly finalized after G2 and Heroic punched their tickets to the competition today following their matches at BLAST Premier Fall Final. The two remaining spots in the BLAST Premier World Final will be filled...
How to progress the Rising Tide quest in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event
Destiny 2 released a community event at the tail end of Season of Plunder. The event ties into the seasonal story and into the events of the Eliksni in the Tower that took place during last year’s Season of the Splicer, and players can finally help the Eliksni get settled in the Last City.
Panda Cup Invites are in for both Melee and Ultimate
Panda Cup, the Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament circuit licensed by Nintendo, has finally released the set of competitors that are qualified to compete in the Panda Cup finale. The Melee side of things has legendary players such as Hungrybox, Mang0, and Amsa. Joining them...
Overwatch 2 players urge devs to reconsider ‘stale’ seasonal map rotations
Overwatch 2 brought about many changes to shake things up from its predecessor, such as removing the off-tank role, making it five versus five, and removing the Assault (2CP) mode. But while most of them have been well-received, one fans all seem to agree was a bad decision is the...
One player and one gun stood above the rest at VCT Game Changers
Everybody put down the torches and pitchforks, as we finally have an answer. The heated debate that has been around since the dawn of VALORANT, might be at an end after the recent VALORANT Game Changers Event, and one player led the charge. At Game Changers, pro VALORANT stars battled...
PowerOfEvil gives update on uncertain future ahead of 2023 League season
PowerOfEvil, one of professional League of Legends’ most recognizable veterans, will not be playing on the competitive stage next season, the mid laner announced via Twitter earlier today. “For the first time since 2014, I won’t be playing competitively in the next split as I did not receive an...
VALORANT player creates list of everything wrong with the game—and it’s hard to disagree
VALORANT arrived on the FPS scene as the Counter-Strike killer in 2020. But now it’s going through all the issues that CS:GO has had over its lifetime. This stage of its lifespan is a long and arduous period to deal with. Despite being one of the most viewed FPS titles in the genre, hosting million-dollar tournaments, and boasting millions of viewers in the later stages of these events, Reddit thinks it’s time to finally give it the chance at being a “staple FPS” title.
New Rocket League trailer seems to show a Fortnite Rift
A Rocket League trailer released today hinted at a possible crossover between the sports title and the Fortnite universe. Epic Games has had a good couple of years, acquiring a couple of live service games in addition to its primary game, Fortnite. Epic added Rocket League to its live-service platform in 2019, and the two games have had a few crossovers so far. Usually, these have been small cosmetics or events, such as the Battle Bus landing on Rocket League in the 2020 Llama-Rama event, but the collaborations have gotten bigger recently.
Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?
Cosmoem is a strange little Pokémon. Known as the Protostar Pokémon, it evolves from Cosmog, better known as Nebby from Pokémon Sun and Moon. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that’s capable of evolving into two other legendaries: Solgaleo and Lunala, the two poster Pokémon in Sun and Moon. In the main series games, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo if leveled up in Sun, and it evolves into Lunala if leveled up in Moon.
Evil Geniuses round out 2023 LCS roster with two All-Pro pick-ups from 100 Thieves
After weeks of speculation and reported roster moves, League of Legends free agency is officially in full swing for the LCS. With that comes North American organizations officially signing and locking in their rosters for the 2023 season. First up is one of the brightest teams in the LCS to date, Evil Geniuses.
Hampus sets ambitious goals for NiP following disastrous CS:GO Major results
Ninjas in Pyjamas need a deep run at CS:GO‘s BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark, if they want to book a spot at the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in December, the team’s rifler, hampus, said today. What NiP are looking for at BLAST Premier Fall...
