ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVZhE_0jKA5iwg00

After Guillermo Ochoa had made one of the biggest penalty saves of his career — against Poland's Robert Lewandowski, no less — his thoughts immediately turned to Mexico's next World Cup opponent.

And who can blame him, because that next game is against Argentina on Saturday.

Ochoa stopped Lewandowski's second-half penalty to preserve a 0-0 draw with Poland on Tuesday. The game was played shortly after Saudi Arabia shook up Group C with a 2-1 upset victory over Argentina.

If Mexico can also exploit Argentina's vulnerabilities, the team will be in good position for the group finale against Saudi Arabia.

“From the start we knew we had a tricky group," Ochoa said. “We wouldn’t underestimate any opponent. We have a tough opponent in the next game. But Mexico is also a tough team.”

Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals, but he remains without one at the World Cup.

The Barcelona striker was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his shirt and pulled him down. He took a deep breath before his attempt.

Ochoa, playing in his fifth World Cup, dived to make the stop, then came up yelling in celebration, sending the crowd into chants of “Memo!”

While Mexico dominated possession, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned away all four of El Tri’s shots on goal.

Mexico has made it to the knockout round in the last seven World Cups, but the “quinto partido,” or fifth game, has eluded the team. El Tri’s best showing at the World Cup was reaching the quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986 as hosts.

Poland was making its second straight World Cup appearance. The team was eliminated in the group stage in 2018.

Jorge Sanchez had a good chance for Mexico in the 44th minute but Szczesny, who plays for Juventus, pushed it over the crossbar.

“It is a pity we weren’t able to score. But it was a close match and there weren’t very many opportunities on both sides,” Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said.

It was Ochoa’s denial of Lewandowski, who moved from Bayern Munich to Barcelona this season and has 13 goals in 14 appearances, that brought the stadium filled with mostly green jerseys to their feet.

“It seems like we're playing at home,” Ochoa said of the contingent of fans who traveled to Qatar.

It wasn’t the first time Ochoa had come up big on soccer’s biggest stage : In 2014 he made six saves in a scoreless draw with Brazil, which was among the favorites as the tournament’s host. He even denied Brazil striker Neymar on a header and afterward called it the “game of a lifetime."

El Tri has been dogged by criticism heading into the World Cup.

Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, was left off the roster for Qatar by coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Hernandez, who currently plays for the LA Galaxy, had played in the last three World Cups, but hasn’t appeared with the national team since 2019.

Martino was also criticized for including Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez, who has struggled with a groin injury. Replaced by Henty Martin to start, Jimenez came in as a substitute in the second half.

Martino said Argentina's loss will change Mexico's preparations.

“Nobody should be surprised. These are the results that can only happen in the first stage of the World Cup,” Martino said. “We thought that would be a win by Argentina."

The match was played at Stadium 974, named after Qatar’s country code. The stadium was built from old shipping containers and will be eventually dismantled — Qatar’s solution to the “white elephant” stadiums that went largely unused after other World Cups.

There was also history made. Stephanie Frappart of France became the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup match, serving as the fourth official.

Frappart joins Japan’s Yamashita Yoshimi and Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga among the 36 referees selected for the tournament.

———

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Mexico vs. Poland score: Live 2022 World Cup updates in Group C battle from Qatar

Mexico and Poland are considered favorites to claim second place in the group. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues with Group C play on Day 3. The day kicked off with a bang as Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina side, so the group is already in flux. Ongoing is another battle between Concacaf and UEFA as Mexico and Poland duel at Stadium 974. All eyes are on these two teams as they were initially considered favorites to finish second in the group behind Argentina. Mexico have history on their side as they are winners in five of their previous six World Cup group stage opening matches. Poland are featuring in their ninth World Cup but have not advanced out of the group stage since 1986.
Daily Mail

Mexico 0-0 Poland: Robert Lewandowski has second-half penalty SAVED by Guillermo Ochoa as he's denied a first ever World Cup goal, with neither side able to take advantage of Argentina's defeat

Robert Lewandowski's wait for his first goal at a World Cup finals goes on after he saw a penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa in Poland's goalless draw with Mexico. The Barcelona striker cut a largely frustrated and isolated figure throughout but spurned a golden chance from 12 yards to boost Poland's hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
The Associated Press

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
Sporting News

Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
NBC Sports

Japan stuns Germany with late comeback win

Japan pulled of a stunning upset victory against Germany as two late goals secured a first-ever win for the Samurai Blue against the world powerhouse. For Germany, they have now lost the opening game of the group stage for two World Cup tournaments in a row and in 2018 that led to them not making the knockout rounds.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia result and reaction after Richarlison wondergoal

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.The five-time champions are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with Tite’s squad possessing an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.And that talent was on display in this 2-0 victory, with Richarlison shining in particular as he scored both of Brazil’s goals – first a rebound from a Vinicius Jr shot, then a stunning scissor kick that may go down as one of...
FOX Sports

Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save

Mexico and Poland finished their Tuesday match in a 0-0 tie, but everyone couldn't stop talking about one particular highlight. At the 57-minute mark, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a highlight-reel save on a penalty kick from Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, keeping the score nodded at zero apiece. [3...
The Independent

What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Brazil and Serbia play their first World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite will hope to avoid an upset, with a warning given by Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to begin their campaign, and Germany, who went down against Japan.Beaten by the Albiceleste in the Copa America final last year, the Selecao will look to rebound here after suffering defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals four years ago.Serbia have real quality throughout their side and Dragan Stojkovic may look to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to inspire an upset here.Here’s everything...
NPR

The Last Cup: The Kid's Dream

This week we're bringing you something special from our friends at NPR and Futuro Media: the first episode of the podcast, The Last Cup. From his earliest goals on the soccer fields of his hometown in Argentina to his arrival at Spain's Barça Football Club, host Jasmine Garsd follows the journey of a gifted kid who would go on to become one of the best soccer players ever. In Argentina, where the national sport is a fierce obsession, Lionel Messi was the one that got away.
ABC News

ABC News

917K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy