Natchitoches, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Game of runs ends in 79-76 win for LA Tech over Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In a game of big runs on Friday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, Louisiana Tech ended up coming out on top with a 79-76 victory over previously unbeaten Samford. The first run came from LA Tech (4-2) who jumped out to a 28-12 advantage after...
HOMEWOOD, AL
crescentcitysports.com

Louisiana Tech closes out season at home vs. UAB

RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech football team looks to finish its season with a win when they welcome UAB to Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network and before kickoff LA Tech will honor its 14-member senior class. Fans that bring a new packaged toy to the game will receive a ticket for $5 admission as part of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation promotion.
RUSTON, LA

