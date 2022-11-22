ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utsports.com

No. 10 Vols Cement 10-Win Regular Season, Stifle Vanderbilt 56-0 In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 10th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers punctuated the 2022 regular season with a dominant, wire-to-wire performance, shutting out Vanderbilt 56-0 Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium. With Saturday's victory, Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) secured its first 10-win regular season since 2003 and its first overall 10-win season since 2007,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

HOOPS CENTRAL: #23/24 Lady Vols vs. Eastern Kentucky

No. 23/24 Tennessee (3-4) tries to even its season record on Sunday, as Eastern Kentucky (4-2) comes to Thompson-Boling Arena for a 2:02 p.m. ET matinee. The contest marks the Lady Vols' second of a six-game home stand and a stretch of nine out of 11 on The Summitt between Nov. 25 and Jan. 5. For only the second time in eight contests, the Lady Vols will not be facing a team that participated in last year's NCAA Tournament.
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy