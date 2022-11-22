Read full article on original website
Nicola Sturgeon: NHS founding principles ‘not up for discussion’
Scotland’s First Minister has said the principle of the NHS being free for all is “not up for discussion” despite NHS leaders discussing the potential creation of a “two-tier” system that would charge the wealthy.Leaked minutes of a September meeting with high-ranking health officials, seen by BBC Scotland, say they were given the “green light” by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb to discuss reform of a service which finds itself in crisis.One suggestion in the minutes is to “design in a two-tier system where the people who can afford to, go private”, the BBC reports.The Scottish Government immediately sought...
Gwent Police: Senior Tory has 'no confidence' in Chief Constable Pam Kelly
The Senedd's Conservative leader has no confidence in the chief constable of Gwent Police or the area's police commissioner, the Tories have said. Andrew RT Davies criticised the force's leadership after the family of a man at the heart of a probe into misconduct said they do not trust the police.
Tory MP calls for minister to go over asylum hotels
A Tory MP has called for Minister Robert Jenrick to "consider his position" over the "chaotic" situation with hotels housing asylum seekers. Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, said it was unacceptable his council was given no notice of asylum seekers being moved into a hotel in the area. Another Tory...
Former Stormont first minister takes seat in House of Lords
Northern Ireland’s former first minister Dame Arlene Foster has taken her place in the House of Lords.Dame Arlene, who left Stormont politics last year after resigning as leader of the DUP, takes the title Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee.She will sit as a non-affiliated peer.The former solicitor, who had been a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2003, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the upper chamber, where she swore the oath of allegiance to the King.Lady Foster was flanked by her supporters, former deputy DUP leader Lord Dodds of Duncairn and Tory peer Lord...
Revealed: UK’s greenest cities as Glasgow is ranked last
Glasgow has been ranked at the bottom in a study looking at how green the UK’s cities are and linking a lack of ‘greenness’ with issues such as poor health and crime.The study found that out of 68 city centres in Britain, Glasgow was bottom while five cities in southern England came out on top.When looking at the ‘greenness’ of tree cover, vegetation and the presence of parks, Exeter, Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth and Cambridge all came out highest.Cities in the previously industrial north of the country ranked the lowest and included Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, Middlesbrough and Glasgow right at the...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
‘Once bitten, twice shy’: Mick Lynch says rail strikes won’t be suspended after meeting transport secretary
Upcoming rail strikes are unlikely to be called off, Mick Lynch hinted on Thursday after meeting the new transport secretary.The RMT union general secretary said he was expecting a “constructive meeting” as he arrived at the Department for Transport (DfT) headquarters.But after meeting Mark Harper, he rejected an invitation to call off the planned eight days of walk-outs announced for December and January.Asked if the RMT would call off the pre-Christmas action, he said: “Well, we called the strikes off two weeks ago, we gave a two-week period – it’s gone past that now, it’s nearly two and a half...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
More homeless people are dying in the UK – we have a solution, so why aren’t we acting on it?
On 19 December 2018, Gyula Remes collapsed on parliament’s doorstep after having slept rough around Westminster for months. The Hungarian national died just over the river from the Palace of Westminster at St Thomas’s hospital, after collapsing in Westminster tube station, in the tunnels that MPs walk through to their offices. He was 43. Politicians were quick to express their outrage. Labour MP David Lammy tweeted: “There is something rotten in Westminster when MPs walk past dying homeless people on the way into work.”
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
Over the Red Wall! How NINE players in the Wales World Cup squad were actually born across the border in ENGLAND - earning them the nickname 'England B'
They proudly belted out the Welsh national anthem as they took part in the nation’s first World Cup game in 64 years. But nine players in the Wales squad who salvaged a draw against the United States were actually born across the border in England, leading them to be dubbed ‘England B’ by a cheeky few.
Pensioner becomes Britain’s ‘oldest first-time buyer’
A new homeowner has become Britain’s oldest first-time buyer after collecting his keys aged 86. Pensioner Edward Simon Jones just got his first pad – a £147,000 bungalow in Flintshire, Wales. Edward, who is known as Simon, spent his whole life living on his family’s farm before...
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
