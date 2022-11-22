Glasgow has been ranked at the bottom in a study looking at how green the UK’s cities are and linking a lack of ‘greenness’ with issues such as poor health and crime.The study found that out of 68 city centres in Britain, Glasgow was bottom while five cities in southern England came out on top.When looking at the ‘greenness’ of tree cover, vegetation and the presence of parks, Exeter, Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth and Cambridge all came out highest.Cities in the previously industrial north of the country ranked the lowest and included Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, Middlesbrough and Glasgow right at the...

1 DAY AGO